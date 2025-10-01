Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greta Thunberg’s aid flotilla was “aggressively circled” by an Israeli military vessel as it made its final approach to Gaza, activists have said.

One of the lead vessels was forced to make a sharp manoeuvre to avoid a frontal collision with an Israeli ship, a statement by the Global Sumud Flotilla said.

Communications were remotely disabled as the Israeli ship “steered dangerously close” on Tuesday night, it added.

A second vessel in the flotilla, Sirius, was afterwards targeted by the boat, which repeated “similar harassing maneuvers for an extended period of time—before finally departing”.

“Warships disabled communications, aggressively circled civilian boats, and forced captains into sharp evasive actions to avoid collision,” a statement shared on Wednesday read.

“These hostile actions placed unarmed civilians from over 40 countries in grave danger.”

open image in gallery ( Instagram/@thiagoavilabrasil )

The Independent approached the IDF for comment.

The flotilla is continuing its journey to Gaza with around 500 activists on board including civilians from more than 40 countries.

On Tuesday, it entered the “high-risk zone” as it nears the Gaza coast.

Italy, which had sent a navy vessel to escort the boats, last night issued a warning to the boats to turn back from its mission.

“A hope of agreement has finally opened up to end the war and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population and to stabilize the region. A fragile balance, which many would be happy to disrupt,” Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni said.

open image in gallery Sailing boats, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza ( Reuters )

Israel has been preparing for the flotilla, ahead of its expected arrival this week.

The IDF’s naval forces are anticipating possible ‘active takeovers’ of vessels, Israeli outlet i24 News reported today. A special task force has reportedly been set up ahead of the approach, a joint effort between the IDF, Shin Bet, police and the Foreign Ministry.

The activists would be brought to shore and likely detained and deported, or held in custody if they refuse, the outlet reports. Thunberg was previously deported from Israel after her Gaza aid boat was intercepted in the Mediterranean in June.

The organisers of the new GSF have already reported difficulty in the flotilla’s approach on Gaza.

The organisers claimed on Tuesday 23 September that several vessels had been targeted by Israeli drones in international waters off Crete.

“Our boats were repeatedly attacked by military drones,” Maria Elena Delia, the GSF’s Italian spokesperson said at the time. “They struck us with unknown but irritating substances, with sound bombs, and even with drones that deliberately damaged the masts of several vessels.”

open image in gallery Greta Thunberg and members of the crew stand aboard a ship, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla as they sail off Crete island, Greece, September 25, 2025 ( REUTERS )

No casualties were reported among the more than 500 people on board the vessels.

Italian defence minister Guido Crosetto denounced the alleged attack and said he had redirected an Italian navy ship in the area to offer support.

The GSF also said that the flotilla was attacked in Tunisian waters on September 9.

They posted footage appearing to show one vessel being hit by an object outside the port of Sidi Bou Said.

Tunisian authorities disrupted that a drone was involved and said an initial inspection indicated the explosion came from inside the boat.

The GSF then shared footage appearing to show a second vessel being hit later in the night. They said the boat “sustained fire damage on its top deck”.

No injuries were reported.

The vessels left Barcelona on September 1 with a flotilla of some 40 vessels.