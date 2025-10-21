British troops sent to Israel to monitor Gaza ceasefire
The British Army will send a senior commander and a small number of troops to Israel to support ceasefire enforcement efforts led by the US, the defence ministry has said.
Attempts to stabilise a wobbly ceasefire ceasefire have been stepped up by mediators of the deal, including the US, Egypt and Qatar, as they look to push forward President Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan.
A US-backed stabilisation force, known as the Civil-Military Coordination Centre, or CMCC, will be introduced to ensure security in Gaza, although its composition and legal status is yet to be agreed.
A "small number of UK planning officers" had embedded in the CMCC, including a two-star deputy commander, a UK ministry of defence spokesperson said in a statement.
Defence secretary John Healey had earlier revealed the news at an event with business leaders in London on Monday evening, Sky News reported.
He said the UK has “specialist experience and skills that we have offered to contribute”, and that while the UK will contribute, efforts will be “led by others”.
The spokesperson said the deployment was intended to ensure the UK remained integrated into US-led planning efforts for post-conflict stability in Gaza.
"The UK continues to work with international partners to support the Gaza ceasefire to see where the UK can best contribute to the peace process," the spokesperson added.
More follows on this breaking news story...
