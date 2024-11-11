Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Israel has confirmed that prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the green signal for the deadly pager attacks in Lebanon and Syria in September.

Pagers exploded across the two countries, killing nearly 40 people, including two children, and wounding over 3,000 people just days before Israel intensified its war against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The explosions were blamed on Israel, but the Netanyahu government had refrained from confirming or denying its involvement. Hezbollah described the explosions as the “largest security breach” in nearly a year of renewed conflict with Israel.

“Mr Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that he greenlighted the pager operation in Lebanon,” his spokesperson Omer Dostri told AFP.

Mr Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting on Sunday that the "pager operation and the elimination of Nasrallah were carried out despite the opposition of senior officials in the defence establishment and those responsible for them in the political echelon", the Times of Israel reported.

Hassan Narallah, the leader of Hezbollah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a building complex in the Lebanese capital Beirut in late September.

A man holds an Icom walkie talkie device after removing the battery during a funeral for the Lebanese people killed when hundreds of paging devices exploded across the country ( AFP via Getty )

Mr Netanyahu’s statement was apparently a jibe at Yoav Gallant, whom the prime minister fired as defence minister on Tuesday citing "significant gaps" and a “crisis of trust” that affected Israel's war on Gaza and Lebanon.

The confirmation from Israel came just days after Lebanon’s labour minister said his country was filing a complaint against Israel at the UN labour organisation over the pager blasts.

Moustafa Bayram said he travelled to Geneva to formally file the complaint against Israel at the International Labor Organization.

Mr Bayram said the casualties were higher than first reported. “More than 4,000 civilians fell – between martyrs and injured and maimed – in a few minutes by this attack,” he said.

“This method of warfare and conflicts may open the way for many who are evading international humanitarian law to adopt this method of warfare.”

He did not know what the outcome of the complaint would be, the minister said, but “at least we raised our voices to say and warn against this dangerous approach that strikes at human relations and leads to more conflicts”.

Meanwhile, an Israeli attack in Lebanon on Sunday killed at least 23 people, including seven children, in the village of Aalmat north of Beirut, far from the areas in the east and south where Hezbollah has a major presence.

There was reportedly no Israeli evacuation warning. Israel’s military claimed that it hit a Hezbollah site used to store weapons and the strike was under review.

Israel’s year-long war on Gaza has killed nearly 43,000 Palestinians and wounded over 100,000, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

The attack on Gaza began after Hamas attacked southern Israel in October last year, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostage.

Israel has since launched an assault on Lebanon as well and bombed Syria and Iran.