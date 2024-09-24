Zelensky demands UK extradites political opponent in Ukraine Orthodox Church row

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A Ukraine MP sheltering in London is set to appear in court to fight an extradition request from the Zelensky government.

Artem Dmytruk, a former member of Volodymyr Zelensky’s party, told The Independent he was forced to flee Ukraine because of his opposition to a controversial law attempting to close down the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The extradition request is based on “hooliganism” charges from an incident he was involved in 2020 when he tried to force his way into a political meeting.

Artem Dmytruk is fighting an extradition demand from Ukraine ( supplied )

The MP fled to the UK in dramatic style by taking a taxi to the Moldovan border, entering the country through forests and then flying to Italy before making his way to London where he has family.

But Dmytruk, who is a deacon in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, will claim at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday he is a victim of political oppression by the Zelensky government because of his support for the UOC.

Mr Zelensky’s attempts to shut down the church have raised concerns in the Foreign Office (FCDO) and the Church of England on religious freedom.

The Ukraine government has claimed the UOC spies for Russia and is connected to an ally of Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky is concerned about the Ukrainian Orthodox Church ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Dmytruk told The Independent the UK government has provided him with security since he has been in the country after fleeing in August.

Ahead of the hearing he said: “Right now there is a political persecution going on against me and my family, against myself for my political views and my support for the UOC.”

Dmytruk represents a district in Odessa which is largely Orthodox.

”I have no personal issues with Zelensky,” he insisted. “It is simply the policies that I disagree with that I think are negatively affecting my constituents.”

But he said that the alleged persecution of the UOC is wrong with priests serving on the frontline in the war against Russia which he supports.

He said: “Right now we have priests from our church who are on the front lines. They are serving there. They are taking people who are injured. They're blessing them.”