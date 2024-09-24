Ukraine-Russia war live: Moscow suffers ‘catastrophic failure’ after firing ballistic missile named ‘Satan II’
Volodymyr Zelensky again urges West to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with long-range missiles
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Russia appears to have suffered a "catastrophic failure" in a test of its Sarmat missile, a key weapon in the modernisation of its nuclear arsenal, according to arms experts who have analysed satellite images of the launch site.
The images captured by Maxar on 21 September show a crater about 60 metres wide at the launch silo at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia. They reveal extensive damage that was not visible in pictures taken earlier in the month.
The RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, known in the West as Satan II, is designed to deliver nuclear warheads to strike targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe, but its development has been dogged by delays and testing setbacks.
Timothy Wright, research associate at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London, said the destruction of the area immediately surrounding the missile silo was suggestive of a failure soon after ignition.
"One possible cause is that the first stage (booster) either failed to ignite properly or suffered from a catastrophic mechanical failure, causing the missile to fall back into or land closely adjacent to the silo and explode," he told Reuters.
I’ve witnessed the horrific cost of Putin’s war – as casualties hit 1m
I’ve witnessed first-hand the horrific cost of Putin’s war – as casualties hit 1m
As the conflict reaches its grim milestone, The Independent’s frontline reporter Askold Krushelnycky explains why Russian forces are taking the brunt of the damage
Situation tense around Russia’s Kursk plant, says UN nuclear chief
The situation remains serious around Russia’s Kursk nuclear power plant, UN nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi said, but his agency planned no permanent mission at the site.
Part of Kursk remains under the control of Ukrainian troops, who poured over from the border last month. They are still some 40km (25 miles) from the nuclear facility, however.
“(The situation) is serious in that a military incursion has taken place and that incursion has reached the stage that it is not that distant from a nuclear power station,” said Mr Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
He had visited the Kursk plant, made up of four reactors, last month and said it would be “extremely exposed” if it came under attack as the facility had no containment dome – a safety feature found in all modern nuclear facilities protecting the reactor.
In his comments to RIA, made in New York ahead of debates at the UN General Assembly, he said he hoped favourable circumstances would mean he would not have to visit the plant again.
“I hope there will be no need to return to the Kursk station as that would mean that the situation has stabilised,” he said.
Putin’s fall is inevitable, says freed prisoner Vladimir Kara Murza
The fall of Putin is inevitable, says freed dissident Vladimir Kara Murza
Exclusive: Key British-Russian activist tells Tom Watling that even if he and other opposition leaders are killed, others will come in their place to challenge Putin, as he thanked The Independent for reporting his plight
EU chief travels to Kyiv with promise of fresh energy funds to get Ukraine through winter
EU chief travels to Kyiv with promise of fresh energy funds to get Ukraine through winter
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen is traveling to war-ravaged Ukraine with the promise of 160 million euros in fresh energy funds to get the nation through the winter
Northrop Grumman plans ammunition plant partnership in Lithuania
Lithuania has signed a memorandum of understanding with Northrop Grumman Corporation for the development of an ammunition plant in the Baltic country that could also benefit Ukraine, the government and U.S. arms maker said in a joint statement on Monday.
The collaboration would boost Lithuania’s domestic defence industry and minimise the reliance on long supply chains, the government said, without giving any details of locations, time scales or financing.
“We hope that the cooperation with our American allies will strengthen the country’s security and preparedness, while also benefiting the wider region, including Ukraine,” Lithuanian Finance Minister Gintare Skaiste said in a statement.
Steve O’Bryan, corporate vice president and global business development officer of Northrop Grumman said the collaboration was in keeping with the company’s commitment to “supporting U.S. and allied countries through industry partnerships across the globe”.
The project, to be developed with state-owned ammunition manufacturer Giraite Armaments Plant, is expected to produce middle-caliber ammunition, according to the statement.
A charred transformer on a Kyiv square makes for an unusual Ukraine war exhibit
A charred transformer on a Kyiv square makes for an unusual Ukraine war exhibit
A charred transformer from one of Ukraine’s severely damaged power plants has come to a square in Kyiv’s city center
Ukraine accuses Russia of seeking to illegally control strategic sea as arbitration hearings open
Ukraine accuses Russia of seeking to illegally control strategic sea as arbitration hearings open
Ukraine has accused Russia of seeking to illegally seize control of the strategically important Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait
The Ukrainian fighting to keep Russia out of world chess
He led Ukraine’s drone industry – now he’s fighting to keep Moscow out of world chess
Oleksandr Kamyshin spent more than a year as minister of strategic industries, overseeing Ukraine’s defence industry. He tells Askold Krushelnycky about his latest challenge
Vladimir Kara-Murza: How I survived 11 months in Putin’s gulag
Vladimir Kara-Murza: How I survived 11 months of torture in Putin’s gulag
Vladimir Kara-Murza, one of the faces of Russian opposition to Putin alongside Evan Gershkovich, sits down with The Independent for the first time since being freed in a historic prisoner swap. Tom Watling reports
Mapped: Ukraine’s incursion into the Russian Kursk region explained
Mapped: Ukraine’s incursion into the Russian Kursk region explained
Ukraine’s attack into Kursk has left Vladimir Putin’s forces scrambling
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments