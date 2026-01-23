Watch live from Valentino’s funeral in Rome as mourners say goodbye to fashion icon
Watch live from Rome as Valentino Garavani’s funeral takes place on Friday (23 January), as mourners gather to say goodbye to the fashion icon.
On Monday (19 January), the designer known mononymously as Valentino, died at the age of 93, “surrounded by his loved ones”, a statement from Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti said.
Throughout his career, he made his high-glamour gowns and trademark red an iconic symbol of Italian elegance, as he built his fashion house in the country's capital.
Global fashion celebrities are joining the public to pay respects to the 93-year-old at his funeral service at the central Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri.
The service comes after a two-day public viewing on Wednesday and Thursday at the Valentino foundation’s headquarters in Rome, where some 10,000 people queued to view, and those bidding farewell included his beloved pugs.
Anne Hathaway and Elizabeth Hurley are among the famous faces that have gathered to mourn the legendary designer, who worked with generations of royals, first ladies and celebrities.
Also in attendance are some of the fashion industry’s most powerful figures, including Anna Wintour, as well as numerous Valentino designers who helped bring his visions to life.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks