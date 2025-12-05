Zelensky’s plane ‘followed by military drones’ before Dublin visit in ‘hybrid attack’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volodymyr Zelensky’s plane was followed by four military-style drones before it landed at Dublin airport on Monday, according to a report.

Sources told The Journal that the drones took off from a location in the northeast of the Irish capital and flew towards the flight path of the Ukrainian president in breach of a no-fly zone.

Gardaí are investigating the incident but have not yet been able to confirm where the drones came from or who may have been controlling them.

They are trying to establish whether the drones took off from land or an undetected ship, slipping past radars.

Ireland’s security services said the drones were large, military-type devices and that the incident could be deemed a hybrid attack, the Journal reports.

open image in gallery Gardaí are investigating the incident but have not yet been able to confirm where the drones came from ( Getty )

The drones reportedly missed Zelensky’s approach and shifted focus to LÉ William Butler Yeats, a naval vessel deployed off the coast.

The vessel was unable to disable the drones with the equipment to hand, the Journal reported.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) had implemented a no-fly zone for drones over and around Dublin to coincide with Zelensky’s visit.

The Independent contacted the Gardaí for comment.

It comes at a time of increased caution across Europe after months of warnings about drone-led hybrid attacks disrupting travel and forcing airports shut.

open image in gallery Vladimir Putin on a visit to Delhi with Narendra Modi ( Sputnik )

Zelensky’s visit this week was the first to Ireland by a Ukrainian president and came as he sought to shore up support from European leaders with US-led peace talks ongoing.

In an address to Irish parliamentarians, Zelensky received a standing ovation in the Dail chamber and urged Ireland to take "an active role" in calling for a tribunal for Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Russia has been accused of trying to undermine support for Ukraine on the continent by orchestrating so-called hybrid attacks, spooking the public and testing response times to possible threats.

Airports in Germany, Denmark and Belgium have been closed over drone incursions in recent months. Russian president Vladimir Putin has in the past laughed off accusations of interference.

open image in gallery Zelensky hailed Ireland’s support for his country on the visit ( PA Wire )

On Tuesday, Vladimir Putin said that is ready to fight a war with Europe if it is provoked and accused leaders of sabotaging US-led efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Last month, Russia and the US agreed to a 28-point plan - widely condemned by European governments - that would force Ukraine to give up land, cut its army and cease its NATO ambitions. Earlier this week, Volodymyr Zelensky revealed a reworked 20-point plan, following talks with US officials over the weekend.

The incident is not the first to affect European leaders while travelling by air.

Earlier this year, a plane carrying EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen was reportedly jammed while travelling to Bulgaria on a four-day tour of EU states bordering Russia.

Bulgarian authorities initially suspected Russian interference, and Nato said it was working “day and night” to prevent further jamming.