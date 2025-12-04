Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia could be behind devastating cyber attacks on British soil amid an escalating campaign of hybrid attacks against Europe, Nato’s head of cyber operations has warned.

Brigadier General Ümit Ersoy told The Times that the Kremlin could be aiding ransomware groups in costly attacks on businesses like Marks & Spencer and Jaguar, which were hit hard by elusive groups of young hackers earlier this year.

“Obviously we are talking about a rogue regime,” said Brig. Gen. Ersoy. “Just because we find it immoral doesn’t mean they would refrain from working with criminals.”

M&S saw its profits in the first half of this year fall 99 per cent compared to the previous year after it was hacked in April. The breach was linked to a group of young English-speaking hackers called Scattered Spider, and four people were arrested.

Another hacking group with a similar name took responsibility for an attack on Jaguar, which had to stop production at key sites following a breach in August. The hack was estimated to have cost the economy as much as £2 billion.

open image in gallery M&S halted online orders for several weeks after it was hit by a cyber attack in April ( PA Archive )

Brig. Gen. Ersoy said the challenge today was far more demanding than it was even six months ago. Russia has spent years developing a “very successful” offensive cyber capability, he told the outlet’s The General and The Journalist podcast.

“The threats from state actors, non-state actors or those supported by some states are getting more sophisticated and the techniques and tactics used are progressing in a massive way.”

Brig. Gen. Ersoy said that after two years in the post his biggest fear is that the West has not developed fast enough to know what is happening.

“There are one million scenarios that may somehow create a problem for you, so even because of a simple administrative measure that you forgot to take, anything may happen,” he said.

Just this week, senior Nato official Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone said the military alliance is considering “pre-emptive” action against Russia following a string of hybrid attacks on Europe.

He said the alliance may need to adopt a more “aggressive” approach to deter Moscow from continuing its campaign of drone incursions and cyber attacks in Europe.

A recent Financial Times investigation revealed how Nato has been put on high alert after three vessels in the Baltic Sea were accused of dragging their anchors in a bid to damage energy and communication cables, with a total of 11 incidents recorded.

open image in gallery The cyber attack on JLR this year forced production plants to close ( PA Wire )

Admiral Dragone told the FT that the alliance was “studying everything” in deciding how to respond.

“On cyber, we are kind of reactive. Being more aggressive, or being proactive instead of reactive, is something that we are thinking about,” he said.

Admiral Dragone argued that a “pre-emptive strike” by Nato could be considered a “defensive action”, despite it being “further away from our normal way of thinking and behaviour”.