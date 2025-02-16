Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior White House team is heading to Saudi Arabia ahead of possible peace talks on Ukraine amid consternation that the country is being left out of negotiations over its own future.

Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and national security adviser Mike Waltz were planning to head to Riyadh to begin setting up talks, which will also sideline Europe in discussions that will determine the future safety of the continent.

“I am going tonight,” Mr Witkoff said in a Fox News interview. “I’ll be travelling there with the national security adviser, and we’ll be having meetings at the direction of the president, and hopefully we’ll make some really good progress."

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer on Monday is due to meet in Paris with the French president Emmanuel Macron, who will also host German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at a hastily convened summit to discuss how to deal with the Trump peace proposals.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff ( AP )

The urgent meeting in Paris follows a week of attacks on Nato by Mr Trump’s officials, who also gave away some of Ukraine’s key negotiating cards before any talks with Putin could begin.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, has been supported by most of Nato’s leadership in maintaining that there can be “no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine”.

On top of that European leaders have insisted that talks about the future of the continent should not be conducted without Europeans.

But there has been no invitation for Ukraine, nor for Europe, to join the talks planned for Saudi Arabia. This raises the prospect that two key players would be reduced to secondary negotiations while Russia and the US talked over their heads.

open image in gallery Prime minister Keir Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron will meet in Paris as US and Russian officials begin talks in Riyadh ( PA )

Mr Trump has signalled that he was keen to see sanctions against Russia lifted and his overtures to talk about Ukraine have been warmly received by the Kremlin.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and US secretary of state Marco Rubio discussed the removal of “unilateral barriers” imposed by the Biden administration, a statement from Lavrov’s office said.

The Russian statement said that the two foreign ministers had agreed to maintain contacts to resolve problems in bilateral relations, “in the interests of removing the unilateral barriers to mutually beneficial trade, economic and investment cooperation inherited from the previous administration”.

President Zelensky has argued that the US is critical to the security of Ukraine in any future deal with Russia, but the Trump administration has ruled this out.

Europe and the US agree that Ukraine must negotiate from the position of strength but any suggestion that Russia would face sanctions relief would, normally, form part of a negotiation rather than be offered as an objective by Ukraine’s allies in advance.

open image in gallery US and Russian officials will discuss removing economic barriers imposed by the Biden administration ( AFP via Getty )

Nato allies have even been asked a series of questions by the US State Department that demand details of what future security arrangements they would make to ensure Ukrainian integrity as part of a peace agreement with Moscow.

These include, according to the Reuters news agency: “What do you view as a Europe-backed security guarantee or assurance that would serve as a sufficient deterrent to Russia while also ensuring this conflict ends with an enduring peace settlement?

“Which European and/or third countries do you believe could or would participate in such an arrangement? Are there any countries you believe would be indispensable?

“Would your country be willing to deploy its troops to Ukraine as part of a peace settlement?”

Answers to these questions and other more detailed responses being sought by the Americans are unlikely to be forthcoming from Nato partners of the US.

“They give important tactical and strategic details which, if leaked, would enormously benefit the Russians ahead of talks,” one senior former Nato officer said.