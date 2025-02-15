Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer is set to join a European crisis summit to face down the threat of Russia after the US barred European leaders from peace talks with Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war.

France is preparing to host the last-minute, informal meeting with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte following comments by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that the continent should form an “army of Europe” as it could not rely on the US for defence.

Sir Keir said: “This is a once in a generation moment for our national security where we engage with the reality of the world today and the threat we face from Russia.”

“It’s clear Europe must take on a greater role in NATO as we work with the United Sates to secure Ukraine’s future and face down the threat we face from Russia.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer is set to join a European crisis summit to face down the threat of Russia ( PA Wire )

“The UK will work to ensure we keep the US and Europe together. We cannot allow any divisions in the alliance to distract from the external enemies we face.”

It is understood French president Emmanuel Macron has invited European leaders to Paris in the coming days to discuss the crisis. Sir Keir will take the messages from this meeting on the way forward on Ukraine to Washington DC the following week to discuss at his meeting with president Donald Trump.

The prime minister spoke to Mr Zelensky on Friday morning and discussed the importance of a US security guarantee to ensure that Putin does not attack Ukraine again once peace is reached.

Earlier, Mr Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference: “As we fight this war and lay the groundwork for peace and security, we must build the armed forces of Europe so that Europe’s future depends only on Europeans, and decisions about Europe are made in Europe.”

He also warned that Russia may be preparing to launch intensified offensive operations into northern Ukraine or attack Nato's eastern flank in 2026.

Mr Zelensky’s views were reinforced by a separate warning by General Sir Richard Shirreff, Nato’s former supreme allied commander of Europe.

open image in gallery Volodymyr Zelensky, making a statement to the security conference in Munich ( PA Media )

Writing in The Independent, Sir Richard said the US can no longer be trusted as Europe and Britain’s ally. He called for a dramatic rise in defence spending to avoid the risk of a third world war.

Foreign secretary David Lammy also told the conference Ukraine was an “existential question” for Europe as he warned a failure to deal with Russia over Ukraine would cost the UK billions, while asserting Ukraine was on an “irreversible pathway” towards Nato.

Pointing to the approximate 7 per cent of gross domestic product that countries spent on defence in the Cold War, against the current UK rate of 2.3 per cent, Lammy said: “Don’t think that not meeting the challenge now somehow saves us money down the line.”

At the same conference, the US president’s special envoy for Ukraine revealed Europe would be consulted but ultimately excluded during peace talks.

Asked if they would be present, Keith Kellogg said he was from “the school of realism, and that is not going to happen”.

Washington has suggested Nato membership for Ukraine is off the table and Mr Zelensky will have to cede territory to Russia. Trump said he had spoken to Mr Putin on Wednesday and agreed to “work together, very closely” to bring an end to the war as it nears its third anniversary.

Mr Zelensky said: “A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table. That says a lot.

“The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had.”