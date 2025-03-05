Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US president Donald Trump has paused all military aid to Ukraine following a fiery clash with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky last week, deepening the fissure that has opened between the two allies.

It was a Ukrainian concern that has been simmering for months but one Kyiv hoped it could allay with diplomacy.

As Mr Trump and his vice-president JD Vance berated Mr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Friday night for not saying thank you for the past three years of support, that concern suddenly became a serious possibility.

In the aftermath of the unprecedented spat in front of the cameras, an official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said: "President Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump had a very public row with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office ( AFP via Getty Images )

The order will remain in effect until Mr Trump determines that Ukraine has demonstrated a commitment to peace negotiations with Russia, a White House official also told the Associated Press.

The halting of military aid comes some five years after Mr Trump held up congressionally authorised assistance to Ukraine as he sought to pressure Mr Zelensky to launch an investigation into Joe Biden, then a Democratic presidential candidate. The moment led to Mr Trump's first impeachment.

A Trump administration official had earlier said they were considering cancelling all help, including the final shipments of ammunition and equipment authorised and paid for during Mr Biden’s tenure.

Mr Trump earlier on Monday slammed Mr Zelensky for suggesting that the end of the war likely "is still very, very far away". Mr Zelensky had suggested it would take time to come to an agreement to end the war as he tried to offer a positive take on the US-Ukraine relationship in the aftermath of last week's White House meeting.

Below, we look at just how consequential that could be – and what weapons the US has been sending to Ukraine.

What are the figures?

Almost half of the £103bn in military support sent to Ukraine by its allies has come from the US, according to estimates by the Kiel Institute. That figure is a little over £51bn.

The second and third largest military supporters are Germany and the UK, who have sent £10bn and £8bn respectively.

If you calculate total military spending as a percentage of each country’s GDP, however, the US is much lower down the list of Ukraine’s backers. Its total support amounts to 0.296 per cent of its GDP, making it the 17th most significant military backer proportionate to GDP.

Denmark is Ukraine’s most significant military supporter measured against its GDP. It has sent around 2.038 per cent. The next four, in order, are Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Finland. These four countries all share a border with mainland Russia or its exclave Kaliningrad.

But if Ukraine lost the material heft of US support, it could prove devastating. This is why Mr Zelensky has been adamant that US security guarantees as part of a peace deal are the only means of preventing future Russian aggression. Europe’s support alone, he maintains, would not be sufficient.

In an interview last month, Mr Zelensky told NBC’s Meet the Press that they would have a “low chance” of survival without US support.

He reiterated that message on Saturday as he flew for talks with Sir Keir Starmer at Downing Street, saying: “It’s crucial for us to have President Trump’s support. He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do.”

Demonstrations of how consequential a lack of US support can be are readily available. When the Republican members of the House of Representatives, under Mr Trump’s instruction, blocked for roughly eight months a military aid package for Ukraine proposed by Mr Biden, Russia made frontline advances with a significant advantage in artillery. Some soldiers put it at 10 to one.

It led to the fall of the city of Avdiivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, which the Russians have since used as a springboard to advance around 30 miles further to the outskirts of the city of Pokrovsk, a linchpin of the wider area’s defence.

Total US support, including financial and humanitarian aid, is in the range of £95bn, according to Kiel. The US Department of Defence, however, suggests the figure is as high as £145bn, which it says are funds “appropriated” for Ukraine. That covers US military training in Europe and replenishment of US defence stocks.

Compared with the rest of the world, the US share of total support for Ukraine is lower. The majority of support comes from Europe, with 49.5 per cent, while the US has supplied 42.7 per cent. This leaves 7.8 per cent from other countries.

There is no evidence to substantiate Mr Trump’s claims that the US has sent $350bn to Ukraine, nor has he attempted to prove it.

What weapons have the US sent to Ukraine?

open image in gallery Volodymyr Zelensky stands next to a US Patriot air defence system ( DPA )

US military support for Ukraine is vital not only because of its sheer volume but also because Washington has acted as a diplomatic umbrella for European countries to send weapons of their own.

When Ukraine’s allies debated whether it would be too provocative to send tanks to Ukraine, for example, it was the US finally agreeing to send some of their Abrams battle tanks, despite the logistical problems involved in training troops in how to use them, that opened the door for Germany to send their much more readily available Leopard tanks.

The list of total American weaponry sent to Ukraine is extensive. If you want to read the full list, click here.

open image in gallery The US is one of the biggest contributors of aid and weaponry to Ukraine ( EPA )

The most significant pieces of equipment include: