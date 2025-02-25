Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US and Ukraine have agreed to terms of a rare earth minerals deal after days of tension between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kyiv is ready to sign the agreement on jointly developing Ukraine’s mineral deposits, including oil and gas, after the US dropped demands to a right of up to $500bn in revenue from the resources, according to sources close to negotiations.

Mr Trump last week demanded preferential access to the $500bn figure as repayment for Washington’s military support for Ukraine under his predecessor Joe Biden.

Mr Zelensky rejected the proposal as “not serious”, saying there was no factual basis for claiming the US was owed that money, as well as the deal providing Ukraine with no security guarantees.

open image in gallery Mr Zelensky rejected the proposal as ‘not serious’, saying there was no factual basis for claiming the US was owed $500bn ( AP )

He also claimed Mr Trump was living in a “Russian disinformation bubble”, which was met with fury from the US president and senior White House officials.

Mr Trump called Mr Zelensky a “dictator” and his national security advisor Mike Waltz warned him to “tone it down”, saying the deal was the “best security guarantee” Ukraine could hope for.

But Ukrainian officials say they have now negotiated far more favourable terms and depicted the deal as a way of broadening the relationship with the US, despite it still lacking security guarantees.

However, future weapons shipments are still being discussed between Washington and Kyiv, a source familiar with the deal said.

“The minerals agreement is only part of the picture. We have heard multiple times from the US administration that it’s part of a bigger picture,” Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, told the Financial Times.

open image in gallery Mr Trump called Mr Zelensky a ‘dictator’ after the Ukrainian leader accused him of living in a ‘Russian disinformation bubble’ ( PA Wire )

Mr Zelensky will travel to Washington DC on Friday to meet with Mr Trump, after US and Kyiv’s officials advised the deal should be signed.

The final version of the agreement would establish a fund into which Ukraine would contribute 50 per cent of proceeds from the “future monetisation” of state-owned mineral resources, according to the FT.

It is unclear what the size of the US stake in the fund would be, and the terms of “joint ownership” deals will be hashed out in follow-up agreements.

Ukraine is sitting on one of Europe’s largest deposits of critical minerals, including lithium and titanium, much of which is untapped.

According to the Institute of Geology, Ukraine possesses rare earth elements such as lanthanum and cerium, used in TVs and lighting and neodymium, used in wind turbines and EV batteries.

open image in gallery A map provided by Ukrainian group UnitedMedia 24 shows the location of critical mineral resources across the country ( UnitedMedia 24 )

It also has erbium and yttrium, whose applications range from nuclear power to lasers. The EU-funded research also indicates that Ukraine has scandium reserves but detailed data is classified.

Mr Zelensky has been trying to develop these resources, estimated to be worth more than £12 trillion, based on figures provided by Forbes Ukraine, for years.

In 2021, he offered outside investors tax breaks and investment rights to help mine these minerals. These efforts were suspended when the full-scale invasion started a year later.

Anticipating that transactional-minded Mr Trump might take an interest in this, Mr Zelensky placed the mining of these minerals into his victory plan, which was drawn up and presented to Mr Trump last year.

A little over £6 trillion of Ukraine’s mineral resources, which is around 53 per cent of the country’s total, are contained in the four regions Mr Putin illegally annexed in September 2022.

That includes Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, although Kherson holds little value in terms of minerals.