Ukraine-Russia war latest: Starmer hits out at ‘tyrant’ Putin and commits to UK defence spending boost
Increase in defence spending means £13.4 billion more on defence every year from 2027, PM said
Sir Keir Starmer has hit out at “tyrants” like Russian President Vladimir Putin who “only respond to strength”, as he announced a hike in defence spending.
In a statement to parliament, the prime minister announced that defence spending will increase to 2.5% of gross domestic product by 2027.
Sir Keir told MPs: “One of the great lessons of our history is that instability in Europe will always wash up on our shores, and that tyrants like Putin only respond to strength.
“Russia is a menace in our waters, in our airspace and on our streets. They have launched cyber attacks on our NHS, only seven years ago a chemical weapons attack on the streets of Salisbury.
“We must stand by Ukraine, because if we do not achieve a lasting peace, then the economic instability are threats to our security, they will only grow.”
The increase in defence spending means £13.4 billion more on defence every year from 2027, according to the prime minister. Funding for intelligence and security services will bring total defence spending to 2.6% of GDP from 2027, he said.
Breaking | Starmer announces defence spending hike to 2.5% GDP
Sir Keir Starmer has announced the UK will increase its defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027 – up from 2.3 per cent.
He added Nato is the “bedrock of our security”, amid fears the US will withdraw support from the military alliance.
The prime minister is due to fly to the United States to meet president Donald Trump on Thursday, who has repeatedly called for Nato members like Britain to spend more on defence.
Sir Keir said he would make clear to Trump: “I want this relationship to go from strength to strength”.
Watch | Starmer hikes defence spending to 2.5% ahead of crunch meeting with Trump
Government will publish National Security Review before June
The prime minister has announced the government will publish its long-awaited National Security Review before a Nato Summit in June.
UK international development budget to be cut
Sir Keir Starmer has announced the government will decrease its international development budget.
The UK's official development aid (ODA) numbers have gradually risen in real-terms, except for in 2021, with 2023 aid spending at £15.3 billion. But as a percentage of gross national income, aid spending has been slashed from its mid-2010s rate of 0.7% to 0.58%.
Starmer: "We must go further on defence spending"
Sir Keir Starmer has said he would like to see defence spending as a proportion of GDP will rise to 3 per cent by 2034.
Starmer says Nato is the 'bedrock' of security
Sir Keir Starmer begins his address by saying that Nato and Britain's international allies can trust that his government will "put our collective security first".
He added Nato is the “bedrock of our security”.
