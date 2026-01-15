Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced he will delare a state of emergency in the energy sector after a barrage of Russian attacks on the grid.

Crews have been working around the clock to restore power and heating supplies struck by Russia last week, particularly in the capital, Kyiv.

Repairs to thousands of apartment buildings have been compounded by bitterly cold conditions.

At night, Ukrainians have been shivering through temperatures close to -20C in one of the coldest winters in years.

“The consequences of Russian strikes and deteriorating weather conditions are severe,” Mr Zelensky wrote in English on the social media platform X.

“Overall, a state of emergency will be declared for Ukraine’s energy sector ... Many issues require urgent resolution.”

open image in gallery Electricians carry out emergency repairs after a Russian strike in Kyiv ( AP )

Later, in his nightly video address, the president said that not enough had been done to deal with the aftermath of the attacks.

The state of emergency would allow authorities “more options and flexibility”, he said.

Mr Zelensky called for the establishment of more centres where residents can stay warm and charge their electronic devices.

He also said nightly curfews could be lifted in areas where the security situation permitted it.

The president accused Kyiv of doing considerably less than other major centres, notably Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, to prepare for the hardships inflicted by the attacks.

open image in gallery People get warm and charge their batteries in a tent set up by the emergency service in Kyiv ( AP )

"Even in recent days, I do not see sufficient intensity," he said.

"This must be urgently corrected. Decisions must be made."

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who has previously been at odds with Mr Zelensky over the defence of the capital, rejected the president's criticism. Writing on Telegram, he said that heating had been restored to all but about 400 of 6,000 affected apartment buildings and support centres were operating 24 hours a day.

"Such statements, first of all, undermine the dedicated work of thousands of people, professionals," Mr Klitschko wrote.

"They may not have weapons in their hands, but through their tireless efforts they are also fighting for their country."

In his remarks, Mr Zelensky said a permanent coordination headquarters would be set up in Kyiv.

Denys Shmyhal, the newly appointed first deputy prime minister and energy minister, would oversee the work.

He said work was under way "to significantly increase the volume of electricity imports into Ukraine".

He also urged the military to hold their positions along the 1,200km (775 mile) front line and diplomats to keep pursuing efforts on documents needed to secure peace.

"From our side, maximum productivity is required," he said.

"We expect the same level of energetic work from the American side. I personally very much expect this."