Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump claims it is Zelensky, not Putin, holding up peace deal
Bizarre claim comes after Zelensky was forced to declare a power sector state of emergency due to repeated Russian attacks
Donald Trump has blamed his inability to end the war in Ukraine on its president Volodymyr Zelensky – not Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Asked why US-led negotiations had not yet resolved Europe's largest land conflict since the Second World War, Trump responded: "Zelensky”. He added that Putin “is ready to make a deal” while “Ukraine is less ready to make a deal”.
The claim from Trump is in sharp contrast with European allies who have proven Putin as the key figure ramping up military aggression and rejecting peace proposals from Trump’s envoys.
Just hours earlier, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov insisted Moscow was not interested in agreeing to a ceasefire, instead holding out for a peace agreement that would end the conflict on its terms.
Meanwhile, Zelensky has said he will declare a state of emergency for Ukraine's energy sector following sustained Russian attacks on the country’s infrastructure.
Crews are making round-the-clock efforts to restore power and heating supplies thrown into disarray, particularly in Kyiv, last week.
In his remarks in July last year, Donald Trump warned that Vladimir Putin is “not looking to stop” the war with Ukraine following a “disappointing” phone call between the Russian and American leaders.
The US president revealed that a conversation with Putin earlier in the day resulted in no progress to end the fighting.
“I’m disappointed with the conversation I had today with president Putin, I don’t think he’s there. I don’t think he’s looking to stop,” he said.
Trump suggests he might meet Zelensky in Davos next week
Donald Trump has hinted at a likely meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week.
"I would - if he's there," Trump said. "I'm going to be there."
Asked why he believed Zelensky was holding back on negotiations, Trump did not elaborate, saying only: "I just think he's, you know, having a hard time getting there."
Zelensky has publicly ruled out any territorial concessions to Moscow, saying Kyiv has no right under the country's constitution to give up any land.
Ukraine 'received 23 air defence systems last year'
Ukraine received 23 medium- and long-range air-defence systems in 2025 as well as 11,000 missiles for them, outgoing Ukrainian defence minister Denys Shmyhal has said.
He made the remark in an address to Ukraine's parliament shortly before his expected appointment as energy minister.
Trump envoys set to meet Putin
Kyiv residents freezing after Russia cuts power
Emergency repair crews are working to restore power in the Kyiv region after relentless Russian barrages on energy infrastructure left Ukrainians at the mercy of the coldest winter in years.
At Boryspil, a town with a population of around 60,000, workers dismantled and rebuilt burnt-out electrical systems as they rushed to fix the damage.
They worked in the snow amid temperatures of -15C from early morning until midnight, said Yurii Bryzh, who leads the regional department of private electricity provider DTEK.
They have managed to restore the supply for four hours a day. But Bryzh told the Associated Press the problem was "when the power comes back on, people turn on all the electrical equipment that is available in the house" as they dash to wash, cook or recharge their phones. That collapses the system again, he said.
The hardship of civilians is acute amid what Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko described as the longest and broadest outages since Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour almost four years ago. Some homes have been without electricity for days.
Apartments in the capital are freezing, and when venturing outside people wear heavy layers of clothes against the bitter cold that chills to the bone.
Across Kyiv, snow covers the ground and roofs and is piled up next to pavements. At night, the streets are dark and towering apartment blocks show no light in the windows.
Russia demands release of detained archaeologist facing extradition to Ukraine
Russia has summoned Poland's ambassador to formally protest the detention of a Russian archaeologist, demanding his immediate release rather than extradition to Ukraine.
Alexander Butyagin was arrested by Polish authorities last month following a request from Ukraine. Kyiv accuses the archaeologist of conducting unauthorised excavations and plundering historical artefacts in Crimea.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it had called in Polish ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski on Monday and told him that the Ukrainian charges were "absurd".
EU weighs special negotiator for Russia talks - report
European governments are pushing the EU to create a dedicated negotiator role for talks with Russia over Ukraine, amid fears that the US could strike a deal with Moscow that sidelines Europe, Politico reported on Wednesday.
Backed by France and Italy, the proposal would mark a significant shift in EU diplomacy, providing the bloc with its own channel to defend key red lines, such as Ukraine’s future security and Nato ambitions, as US president Donald Trump pursues bilateral talks with Vladimir Putin, the outlet said.
Citing three unidentified diplomats, Politico said supporters argue that EU needs a seat at the table to safeguard its security interests.
