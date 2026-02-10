Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin’s forces close in on key strategic city as ‘last battles’ rage
Kyiv says its military still holds on in northern part of Pokrovsk and is defending a smaller city nearby
Russian forces are trying to press forward and capture the key strategic city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv's military said.
Vladimir Putin’s troops are aiming to conclude a months-long campaign to seize the strategic railway hub and capture the whole of the Donetsk region while his negotiators stall peace talks.
The Ukrainian General Staff said its forces still held the northern part of Pokrovsk, a city with a pre-war population of 60,000, and were also defending the smaller city of Myrnohrad nearby.
But Ukrainian open-source researchers DeepState said Russian infantry were moving into the northern part of Pokrovsk and attempting to push further toward the nearby village of Hryshyne.
The group, whose map showed nearly all of Pokrovsk and much of Myrnohrad to be under Russian control, described the current fighting as "the last battles" for the two cities.
The battlefield update comes as the Russian aerial onslaught of missiles and drones continued over Ukraine, killing a mother and child among six people over the past day.
The 10-year-old boy and his mother, 41, were killed in the town of Bohodukhiv in the eastern Kharkiv region, after Moscow launched a wave of attacks targeting the country’s east and south.
Ukraine-born Trowbridge singer raises funds for citizens back home
Yana Kozah, a Ukrainian singer and songwriter who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion, is now using her voice to perform and raise funds to help people back at home.
The Trowbridge resident sings in a choir and even performs solo so that she can raise money for John's Red Bus, a UK charity delivering aid.
“[In Ukraine,] people are without heating, no light. Sometimes you wish you could not read the news but then you remember these people are living it, they cannot turn it off," Kozah told BBC West Point.
She has previously raised funds for Ukrainian children.
“The main reason I'm trying to do what I'm doing is to help my country in ways I can," she said.
After 4 long years, US figure skater reunites with family from war-torn Ukraine at the Olympics
It had been four long years since American figure skater Vadym Kolesnik saw family members still living in Ukraine.
Four years of Russian bombs landing on Kharkiv, reducing their homes to rubble. Four years of war that destroyed the appliance and lighting business run by Kolesnik's father, Igor. Four years of drones flying over the head of his brother, also named Igor, who enlisted in the Ukrainian army following the Russian invasion in 2022.
“It seems like it's been a lifetime,” Kolesnik said.
Watch: Russian strike on Odesa kills one and damages residential building
Russian forces look to finalise control over Pokrovsk
Russian forces are trying to press forward around the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv's military said on Monday, hoping to conclude a months-long campaign to seize the strategic hub as Moscow seeks to capture the whole of the Donetsk region.
Ukraine has struggled to halt slow Russian advances around Pokrovsk and elsewhere along the 1,200-km (746-mile) front line while it comes under U.S. pressure to reach a peace deal to end the four-year war in ongoing talks.
Kyiv's General Staff said on Monday its forces still held the northern part of Pokrovsk, a city with a pre-war population of 60,000, and were also defending the smaller city of Myrnohrad nearby.
Pokrovsk, a railway nexus, has been the site of fierce fighting since last year. Its fall would mark Russia's biggest battlefield victory since it seized the eastern city of Avdiivka in early 2024.
Moscow claimed late last year to have captured Pokrovsk, which Kyiv denied.
Ukraine and France launch joint weapon production
Ukraine and France will start joint weapons production, Kyiv’s defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov said yesterday after a meeting with French armed forces minister Catherine Vautrin.
“Met with a French MoD delegation led by @CaVautrin. Visited Ukrainian air-defense positions against the backdrop of the latest Russian missile and drone attacks. Demonstrated how Ukraine protects its skies every day. Grateful to France for the strong support that saves lives,” Fedorov said.
In a message on Telegram, he added: “We are moving from supplies to joint production and long-term solutions that systematically strengthen our defence.”
Ukrainian skeleton racer wears helmet paying tribute to athletes killed in war
Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych trained wearing a helmet brandished with images of compatriots killed during the war in his homeland, delivering on a promise to use the Winter Olympics to keep attention on the conflict.
Visible on the helmet are teenage weightlifter Alina Perehudova, boxer Pavlo Ischenko, ice hockey player Oleksiy Loginov, actor and athlete Ivan Kononenko, diving athlete and coach Mykyta Kozubenko, shooter Oleksiy Habarov and dancer Daria Kurdel.
“Some of them were my friends,” Heraskevych, who is his country's flag bearer, told Reuters of the portraits after his training session at the Cortina sliding centre.
Senior Russian diplomat: No one talks about security guarantees for us
An agreement to settle the nearly four-year-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine must also take into consideration security guarantees for Russia, a senior Russian diplomat was quoted as saying.
“We recognise that a peace settlement in Ukraine must take account of Ukraine’s security interests, but a key factor, of course, is Russia’s security interests,” deputy Russian foreign minister Alexander Grushko told the Izvestia media outlet.
“If you look carefully and study the statements made by the leaders of the European Union, no one talks about security guarantees for Russia. This is a key element of a peace accord. Without it, an agreement is impossible.”
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have held two rounds of talks in recent weeks with US representatives in the United Arab Emirates. No peace deal has emerged, but the two sides agreed at their latest meeting last week on the first exchange of prisoners of war in five months.
Security guarantees for Ukraine have been a focal point of discussions, along with the extent of Russia’s control of Ukrainian territory and plans for post-war recovery in Kyiv.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that documents on security guarantees for Ukraine were ready.
Media outlet Izvestia said Mr Grushko listed elements of what might be contained in such guarantees.
Zelensky says Ukraine is preparing for 'next trilateral meetings' after Abu Dhabi talks
Autonomy is not intelligence: why the future of unmanned systems must remain human
In the midst of Russia’s war against Ukraine, one idea has gained remarkable traction: that fully autonomous drones represent the future of defence. Fewer humans, more machines, faster outcomes. Autonomy, in this narrative, is treated as a proxy for progress and often even for intelligence.
This is a dangerous misconception.
Ukraine’s ongoing resistance against Russia has shown the world, in the starkest possible terms, how profoundly modern warfare has changed. Large, expensive and slow-to-adapt systems are no longer the decisive factor. Instead, smaller, software-defined unmanned systems dominate the battlefield because they are fast to adapt, cost-efficient and integrated into a broader information ecosystem.
Read more here:
