Russian forces take four border villages in Ukraine’s Sumy region

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian forces have seized four border villages in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, a local official said on Tuesday, just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin stated he had ordered the establishment of a buffer zone along the border.

Elsewhere, a Russian bombing campaign, which had escalated in recent days, slowed overnight, with fewer Russian drones targeting Ukrainian towns and cities.

Despite months of intense US-led efforts to secure a ceasefire for peace talks, Moscow's invasion shows no signs of stopping.

Since Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Turkey earlier this month for their first direct talks in three years, a large prisoner exchange has been the only tangible outcome, but negotiations have brought no significant breakthrough.

Between Friday and Sunday, Russia launched around 900 drones at Ukraine, officials said, amid a spate of large-scale bombardments.

On Sunday night, Russia launched its biggest drone attack of the three-year war against Ukraine, firing 355 drones.

Ukrainian servicemen attend a military training in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine ( Andriy Andriyenko/Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade via AP )

From Monday to Tuesday, Russia fired 60 drones at Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force said on Tuesday.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed its air defenses had downed 99 Ukrainian drones overnight over seven Russian regions.

In Sumy, Russian forces are trying to advance deeper after capturing villages, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy regional military administration, said in a statement.

Ukrainian forces are endeavoring to hold the line, he said.

Residents of the captured villages were evacuated earlier, and there is no immediate threat to civilians, Hryhorov said.

Putin visited the Kursk region last week for the first time since Moscow claimed that it drove Ukrainian forces out of the area last month. Kyiv officials have denied the claim. Ukraine seized a pocket of land in Kursk last August.

The long border remains vulnerable to Ukrainian incursions, Putin said. He said he told the Russian military to create a “security buffer zone” along the border but provided no public details of where the proposed zone would be or how far it would stretch.

Putin said a year ago that a Russian offensive at the time aimed to create a buffer zone in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region. That could have helped protect Russia’s Belgorod border region, where frequent Ukrainian attacks have embarrassed the Kremlin.