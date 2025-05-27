Ukraine-Russia war latest: Germany says Western allies are lifting range limits on weapons sent to Kyiv
'Long-range fire' allows Ukraine to hit military targets in Putin's hinterland, says Merz
Ukraine is no longer restricted from carrying out “long-range” strikes against Russia with weapons supplied by its Western allies, German chancellor Friedrich Merz has said.
"Until a while ago, it couldn't. It can now," Mr Merz said. "We call this 'long-range fire' in jargon, also supplying Ukraine with weapons that attack military targets in the hinterland," he added.
It comes after Donald Trump called Vladimir Putin “absolutely crazy” for a record-breaking drone attack on its smaller neighbour, and the Kremlin said the US president was being "emotional".
Mr Trump issued some of his sharpest criticism of Mr Putin after Russia fired 355 drones and nine missiles at Ukraine — the largest aerial attack of the more than three year war.
He added that if the Russian leader tried to conquer all of Ukraine, it would “lead to the downfall of Russia” as he warned of further sanctions.
Russia has carried out more than 900 attacks on Ukraine in the past 72 hours, the war-hit nation’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address, stating that the strikes are a “political choice” made by Mr Putin.
Donald Trump has a new battle on his hands… to win the Nobel Peace Prize
Ending a war in 24 hours is tricky – as self-proclaimed peacemaker Donald Trump is discovering. Even four months isn't a long time when the conflict you’ve offered to help resolve involves a maniacal head of a nuclear-armed mafia state determined to take over a plucky democratic neighbour.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s refusal to wave a white flag presents a serious obstacle not only to Trump’s peace plans, but more importantly, to his hopes of a Nobel prize – an award that the narcissist in the Oval Office desperately wants and thinks he deserves.
Michael Day writes:
Intelligence shows Putin planning new offensive against Ukraine, says Zelensky
Russia is planning to launch a new offensive in Ukraine and not looking to end the war, Volodymyr Zelensky said.
“We can see from the information obtained by intelligence and from open-source data that Putin and his entourage do not plan to end the war,” Mr Zelensky said in his latest nightly address, adding that Moscow is counting on a “prolonged war”.
“There is currently no indication that they are seriously considering peace or diplomacy. On the contrary, there is ample evidence that they are preparing new offensive operations,” Mr Zelensky said.
He has asked Ukraine’s “partners” to not ignore the intelligence reports.
“I am confident that our partners’ intelligence services are having the same information, seeing the same facts – and it’s important that they do not turn a blind eye, but report to their leadership,” he said.
Kremlin says Trump’s comments about Putin due to ‘emotional overload’
US president Donald Trump’s claims that Vladimir Putin has gone “absolutely crazy” are down to “emotional overload”, the Kremlin has claimed.
Mr Trump on Sunday said his Russian counterpart Mr Putin had "gone absolutely CRAZY" by unleashing a massive aerial attack on Ukraine and said he was weighing new sanctions on Moscow, though he also scolded Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
“We are really grateful to the Americans and to president Trump personally for their assistance in organising and launching this negotiation process,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said when asked about Mr Trump's remarks about Mr Putin.
“Of course, at the same time, this is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions,” Mr Peskov said.
No more range restrictions on the weapons supplied to Ukraine, says Germany
Germany and other major allies are no longer imposing any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion, its new chancellor Friedrich Merz said.
The German leader said that "there are no longer any range restrictions for weapons that have been delivered to Ukraine — neither by the British, nor by the French, nor by us, and not by the Americans either."
"That means Ukraine can also defend itself by, for example, attacking military positions in Russia," Mr Merz said at a forum organised by WDR public television.
"Until a while ago, it couldn't. — It can now," he said.
"We call this 'long-range fire' in jargon, also supplying Ukraine with weapons that attack military targets in the hinterland," he added.
Mr Merz did not elaborate, and it wasn't clear whether he was referring to the easing of restrictions on longer-range weapons late last year.
Germany, along with the UK and France, has plunged into diplomatic efforts to try to secure a ceasefire and keep Western support for Ukraine intact.
Zelensky says over 900 drones launched against Ukraine in three days
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the hundreds of Russian attacks on his country are a “political choice” made by Vladimir Putin.
Speaking in his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said: “Over 900 attack drones launched against Ukraine in just three days, along with ballistic and cruise missiles. There is no military logic in this, but it is a clear political choice of Russia – the choice to keep waging war.”
“We can see from the information obtained by intelligence and from open-source data that Putin and his entourage do not plan to end the war.”
Mr Zelensky has asked the Russian leader to “start respecting those he talks to”.
“For now, he is simply playing games with diplomacy and with diplomats. That must change,” Mr Zelensky said.
