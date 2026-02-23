Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky warns Putin has started WW III and must be stopped ahead of four-year anniversary
‘Russia wants to impose on the world a different way of life,’ the Ukrainian leader warned
Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Vladimir Putin has started World War III and must be stopped in comments made ahead of the four-year anniversary of the conflict.
The Ukrainian leader insisted Putin’s invasion had started a wider conflict impacting the global order and urged for intense military and economic pressure against Russia.
“I believe that Putin has already started it [WW3],” he told the BBC.
“The question is how much territory he will be able to seize and how to stop him... Russia wants to impose on the world a different way of life and change the lives people have chosen for themselves.”
The comments come amid fraught ongoing trilateral discussions to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
As the war approaches its four-year anniversary, Russia insists Ukraine surrender key territory while Zelensky is reluctant to any agreement that does not contain robust security guarantees.
It comes after a night of horror in Ukraine as Russian drones and missiles targeted energy infrastructure in southern Odesa region overnight, causing significant fires, the country’s emergency service said.
One person was killed and at least eight rescued from the rubble. Ukraine's Air Force said Russia's barrage included 297 drones and 50 missiles, of which 274 drones and 33 missiles were shot down or neutralized.
After 4 years of war by Russia in Ukraine, peace is still elusive despite a US push for a settlement
When Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine surpassed 1,418 days last month, it officially exceeded a historic milestone — the same span of time it took Moscow to defeat Nazi Germany in World War II.
And unlike the Red Army that pushed all the way to Berlin eight decades ago in what it called the Great Patriotic War, Russia's 4-year-old, all-out invasion of its neighbor is still struggling to fully capture Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.
After Moscow failed to seize the capital of Kyiv and install a puppet government in February 2022, the conflict turned into trench warfare with tremendous cost. By some estimates, nearly 2 million soldiers are dead, wounded or missing on both sides in Europe’s most devastating conflict since World War II.
After 4 years of war by Russia in Ukraine, peace is still elusive despite a US push for a settlement
In case you missed it: Former UK PM Boris Johnson says UK should immediately send non-combat troops to Ukraine
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has called for troops from the UK and Europe to be deployed immediately to Ukraine.
Mr Johnson said non-combat forces should be stationed in peaceful regions to send a firm message to Russian president Vladimir Putin otherwise the Russian leader would “keep going” with the conflict.
Speaking ahead of the four-year anniversary of the invasion, the former politician told BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that Ukraine’s allies had been “too slow” to respond.
“We've always delayed needlessly,” he said. “We've then ended up giving the Ukrainians what they have been asking for, and actually it's always served to their advantage and to the disadvantage of Putin. I mean, the one person who suffers from escalation is Putin.”
Hungary threatens to block EU sanctions on Russia over Ukraine pipeline dispute
Hungary has threatened to block a new package of European Union sanctions against Russia and stall efforts to help Ukraine, demanding the immediate resumption of Russian oil deliveries.
This ultimatum precedes a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday to discuss the bloc's 20th round of sanctions, hoping for approval by the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced his intention to block the sanctions in a social media video on Sunday, accusing Ukraine of deliberately withholding Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline.
Hungary threatens block EU sanctions on Russia over Ukraine pipeline dispute
Watch: Life growing up in a cold and dark Ukraine under constant Russian attack
Putin has started WW3, says Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has already started World War III and must be stopped.
“I believe that Putin has already started it [WW3],” he told the BBC.
“The question is how much territory he will be able to seize and how to stop him... Russia wants to impose on the world a different way of life and change the lives people have chosen for themselves.”
The comments come amid fraught ongoing trilateral discussions to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
As the war approaches its four-year anniversary, Russia insists Ukraine surrender key territory while Zelensky is reluctant to any agreement that does not contain robust security guarantees.
Ukrainians discuss having and raising children in wartime despite falling birth rates
Ukrainians are continuing to have children and raise families in wartime despite a decline in birth rates since the outbreak of war almost four years ago.
“It’s scary. You don’t know their direction. We hide at home between two walls. Veronica recognises the air-raid sirens,” Valeriia Ivashchenko told The Guardian.
“When the invasion began, I didn’t have a kid. I want to continue to build our life here. War means you can only plan for the short or medium term.”
UN says Ukraine’s women at breaking point after four years of war
The United Nations has warned that women and girls in Ukraine are reaching a “breaking point” after four years of conflict.
One in three women-led organisations in Ukraine warned they may only survive six months or less with the current state of funding.
Attacks on energy infrastructure are also hitting women and girls hard.
“Those energy blackouts, they are not just technical disruptions,” chief of Humanitarian Action Sofia Calltorp told reporters in Geneva on Friday. “They directly undermine women's safety, protection, and economic security.”
Families have been left without heating, electricity, and reliable shelter amid brutal winter conditions.
Calltorp explained that extended darkness, lack of street lighting, and disrupted transport “severely restrict women’s mobility and increase exposure to harassment and accidents”.
UN Women reported that 2025 had been the deadliest year for women in Ukraine, with more than 5,000 killed and 14,000 since the war began in 2022.
Russian Olympics athlete disqualified after accidentally taking competitor's skis
Russian athlete Dariya Nepryaeva was disqualified from the women's 50km classic cross-country race at the Winter Olympics on Sunday.
The 23-year-old accidentally took a competitor’s skis during a mid-race equipment change.
Germany's Katharina Hennig Dotzler finished ninth and said the skis she was left with were slower than those she would have used had her equipment not been taken.
“It was not the fastest one. This morning we tested four pairs of skis, and that was maybe the third or fourth. It’s a difference, but such things happen in sport,” she said.
Nepryaeva returned the skis and apologised. Russia and Belarus are not allowed to compete in the Olympics following the invasion of Ukraine but some athletes were permitted to compete individually.
Ukraine foreign minister responds to Pope Leo's call for a ceasefire
Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha has responded to Pope Leo’s call for an urgent ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
Speaking on Sunday during his weekly address, Pope Leo said peace in the region “cannot be postponed” and that ending the war is an “urgent necessity”.
Sybiha wrote in a post on X on Sunday: “We are grateful to His Holiness for his compassion and moral leadership. The Pontiff’s call for a ceasefire is very timely.
“The entire world wants Russia to finally cease fire and invest in diplomacy instead of new brutal strikes. We value the Holy See’s solidarity with Ukraine.”
Zelensky calls Lviv explosion a 'cynical and brutal terrorist act'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to investigate a “terrorist attack” in Lviv on Sunda, which killed a 23-year-old female police officer.
“A cynical and brutal terrorist act is being investigated in Lviv,” he said in a post on X on Sunday.
“There were two explosions, and the second occurred after emergency services had already arrived at the scene. Twenty-five people were injured.
“Tragically, one person – a 23-year-old police officer – was killed. My condolences to her family and loved ones. All the injured are receiving assistance. Some are in serious condition, and doctors are doing everything possible to save lives.
“The circumstances of this terrorist attack are now being fully analysed. Many facts have already been established.
“The perpetrators were recruited via Telegram. The attack was organized by Russia. The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, and the Security Service of Ukraine will present further details to the public. We have intelligence indicating that the Russians intend to continue carrying out such actions – in effect, attacks on Ukrainians. We must strengthen protection for our people.”
Russia has not responded to the claims.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks