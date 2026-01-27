Ukraine-Russia war latest: Nato warns Kyiv faces its ‘harshest winter’ as Putin weaponises freezing conditions
Volodymyr Zelensky said a US security agreement for Ukraine was ‘100 per cent ready’ to be signed
Nato secretary general Mark Rutte has warned that Ukraine is facing its “harshest winter” in over a decade as sustained Russian airstrikes disrupt its energy grid
“Russia is targeting civilian infrastructures and therefore leaving Ukrainians in the cold — without heat, without light and without water,” he said, urging the European parliament to be flexible on the use of EU funds.
Rutte says that the US-led peace talks were ongoing, adding that the aim should be to get to a peace deal or a long-term ceasefire. He said: “Let’s pray we have it as soon as possible,” and then make sure that Russia’s Vladimir Putin “never, never” attacks Ukraine again.
The US claims president Donald Trump hasn’t given up on peace and remains deeply involved in the process ahead of Sunday’s trilateral talks.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reaffirmed the president’s commitment to peace after both Russia and Ukraine officials met for two days’ worth of talks in Abu Dhabi, dubbed “constructive” by Kyiv.
Nato boss warns Ukraine facing 'harshest winter' in over a decade
Russian drone attack kills civilian in Belgorod
At least one civilian has been killed in a Russian drone attack in Shebekino, a city in Belgorod Oblast, local officials said.
The man, who was not named, died of his injuries at the scene before the ambulance arrived, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram yesterday.
He added: "On behalf of all residents of the Belgorod Region and myself, I offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."
Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv causes mass power outages
Russian drones and missiles have hit Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, knocking out power to 80 per cent of the city and the surrounding region and striking apartment buildings, a school and a kindergarten, local officials said.
Two people were injured, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said yesterday.
"Our energy system came under attack and there was quite serious damage. All crews are at work to eliminate all the negative consequences quickly," Syniehubov said.
"About 80 per cent of the city of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region is without electricity," he added.
The constant threat of further air raids was complicating repair efforts, he said.
Russian drones strike high-rise in Zelensky's hometown
Russian drones yesterday struck a high-rise apartment building president Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown southeast of Kharkiv.
Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city’s military administration, said the drone strike in Kryvyi Rih triggered a fire, but there were reports of casualties.
"Again, animals hit a high-rise building in the Ternivskyi district with a shaheed. Fire," he wrote on Telegram.
Zelensky says military issues were primary topic at trilateral talks
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said military issues were the primary topic of discussion at trilateral talks with the US and Russia over the weekend, but that political issues were also discussed.
“The meetings covered a range of important issues – primarily military, essential to bringing the war to an end,” he wrote on X.
“Complex political matters that remain unresolved were also discussed. The key positions of all parties were analyzed.
"Preparations are now underway for new trilateral meetings this week," he added.
Kremlin says territory of fundamental importance to Russia
We’ve heard from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who has said that the territorial issue remains of fundamental importance to Russia in peace talks with the US and Ukraine.
State news agency RIA cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peksov as saying that Moscow positively assesses what he called "constructive talks" on Ukraine.
Peskov confirmed that the three-way talks would continue.
Ukraine peace talks continue this week – but Russia has one major demand
Trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US are expected to continue this week, following initial "constructive" discussions held in Abu Dhabi.
Here’s everything you need to know in The Independent’s five-point Bulletin:
Mass power outages after Russian attack on Kharkiv
Russian drones and missile strikes on Kharkiv have knocked out power to 80 per cent of the city and its surrounding region, as apartment buildings and a school and kindergarten were struck.
Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov posted on Telegram to say the at least two people had been injured in the strikes on Monday and confirmed that the majority of the city was without electricity.
He said: "Our energy system came under attack and there was quite serious damage. All crews are at work to eliminate all the negative consequences quickly.”
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said an "energy site" had been targeted as night-time temperatures dipped to -14 degrees Celsius.
UNESCO World Heritage site damaged in Russian assault
Buildings among the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were damaged during a Russian missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, according to the reserve’s director general.
Maksym Ostapenko told Interfax Ukraine that the building had been damaged due to military action “for the first time since World War II”.
“Each time, Moscow has been behind this – as in 1918; as when, on orders from Moscow, the Dormition Cathedral was blown up in 1941; and now, again on orders from Moscow, Shahed drones and missiles are flying against Kyiv and causing damage, including now to the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra,” Mr Ostapenko said.
The blast shattered some windows and doors, with fragments of plasterwork damaged in several places, he said.
