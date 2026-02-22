Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin launches deadly missile and drone attacks on energy targets
One person has died and another eight rescued from rubble following attacks in Kyiv, authorities said
Russian drones and missiles targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region overnight, causing significant fires, the country’s emergency service said.
It comes as one person has been killed and at least eight rescued from rubble after Russian president Vladimir Putin also unleashed deadly missile and drone attacks on Kyiv.
Buildings were damaged and fires erupted in five districts in the suburbs of Kyiv following the assault, Ukraine’s emergency service said on Sunday.
Ukraine's Air Force said Sunday that Russia's overnight barrage had included 297 drones and 50 missiles of various types, of which 274 drones and 33 missiles were shot down or neutralized. Of those remaining, 14 missiles and 23 drones struck 14 locations, it said. Three missiles were unaccounted for.
Also on Sunday, UK defence secretary John Healey expressed his hopes to be the first minister to deploy British troops to Ukraine in a bid to end the ongoing conflict.
Writing ahead of the four-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion he said “2026 must be the year this terrible war ends” in the Telegraph on Sunday.
“I want to be the defence secretary who deploys British troops to Ukraine – because this will mean that this war is finally over.”
Ukraine accuses Hungary and Slovakia of ‘blackmail’ over power threat
Ukraine has accused Hungary and Slovakia of “ultimatums and blackmail” after both governments threatened to halt emergency electricity supplies unless Kyiv restores Russian oil transit across its territory.
Slovakia’s prime minister, Robert Fico, said he would ask the state grid operator to cut emergency exports within two days if flows were not resumed. Hungary’s Viktor Orbán issued a similar warning earlier this week.
The Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement that these actions were “provocative, irresponsible, and threaten the energy security of the entire region”.
Russian oil deliveries to both countries via the Druzhba pipeline have been disrupted since 27 January, after Kyiv said a Russian drone strike damaged pipeline infrastructure in western Ukraine.
Bratislava and Budapest blame Ukraine for the prolonged outage.
Hungary and Slovakia together account for roughly half of European emergency electricity exports to Ukraine, which has relied heavily on imports as Russian missile and drone attacks have repeatedly damaged its energy grid.
Poland withdraws from treaty banning land mines amid Russia fears
Russia fires 50 missiles and nearly 300 drones at Ukraine
Russia launched 50 missiles and 297 drones at Ukraine overnight, Kyiv’s air force said on Sunday, in one of the largest aerial assaults in recent weeks.
Air defence units shot down or otherwise neutralised 33 missiles and 274 drones, the air force said in a statement on Telegram.
The strikes formed part of a broader wave of attacks that Ukrainian officials said targeted energy infrastructure and residential areas across multiple regions, including Kyiv and Odesa.
At least one person was killed and five others injured in the Kyiv region.
Moscow has intensified long-range drone and missile barrages in recent months, frequently targeting Ukraine’s power grid and other critical infrastructure as the war approaches its fourth anniversary.
Power outage hits Russian-held Zaporizhzhia after strike
Parts of Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia were left without electricity after what authorities described as a major Ukrainian attack on energy infrastructure.
Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-appointed governor of the occupied region, said a second outage occurred on Sunday morning after engineers had earlier restored power to roughly half the affected area.
“Socially significant facilities are connected to backup power sources. Generators are running, providing water and supporting critical infrastructure," Balitsky said on the Telegram messaging service.
Separately, in Russian-controlled Luhansk, a fuel reservoir caught fire following what local Moscow-installed officials described as a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil depot.
Russia’s defence ministry said its air defences shot down 86 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian territory and the Crimean Peninsula.
Ukraine condemns Russia’s recruitment of Kenyans for its war
Ukraine has criticised Russia’s alleged recruitment of African citizens, saying the practice “evokes the worst memories of colonial attitudes”.
Foreign minister Andrii Sybiha warned that Russia was exploiting vulnerable people by enticing them into its war with offers of employment, describing the practice as akin to treating them as “expendable cannon fodder”.
Recent intelligence reports presented in Kenya’s parliament suggest more than 1,000 Kenyans have been recruited into Russian forces, often after being lured abroad with promises of lucrative jobs and then redirected into military contracts.
Sybiha urged African governments to caution their citizens against such recruitment, saying they risk being drawn into a conflict to which they have no connection.
Russia’s embassy in Nairobi has denied involvement in illegal recruitment.
One killed, five injured as Russia targets energy sites across Ukraine
At least one person was killed and five others injured after Russia launched dozens of strike drones as well as ballistic and cruise missiles at Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.
Regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk said casualties were reported in the Kyiv region, where damage was recorded across five districts and more than a dozen houses were hit.
The Ukrainian military said the attacks focused heavily on energy infrastructure, with strikes also reported in Odesa and parts of central Ukraine.
Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said drone attacks caused fires at energy facilities in the Black Sea region, which were later extinguished.
Foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said the barrage showed Russia was “undermining diplomacy with terrorist mass strikes” and urged tougher international sanctions.
One dead, 24 injured in blasts in western Ukraine
A police officer was killed and 24 other people were injured after explosive devices detonated around midnight in Lviv in western Ukraine, the National Police said on Sunday.
Police said the first blast occurred after officers responded to reports of a shop break-in. A second explosion followed shortly afterwards.
“It has been preliminarily established that homemade explosive devices detonated,” the force said in a statement on Telegram.
Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi described the incident as “a terrorist act”.
Authorities did not immediately say who was responsible.
