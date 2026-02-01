Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky suggests today’s peace talks with Moscow are postponed

Russia-Ukraine pause on energy strikes amid fragile peace talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested that trilateral talks due to take place on Sunday will be delayed until next week as Donald Trump focuses on the “situation with Iran”.

In his nightly video address on Saturday, the Ukrainian President said he was waiting for more information from the US, which is brokering the negotiations, on where and when the talks would next take place.

He had previously suggested that Sunday’s anticipated meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the US could be delayed due to the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran.

"We are in constant communication with the American side and are expecting specific details from them regarding further meetings,” he said. "We are counting on meetings next week and are preparing for them."

The three sides last met a week ago, and Zelensky said Kyiv was still “ready to work in all formats” to secure an elusive peace deal.

On Saturday, US special envoy Steve Witkoff held “productive and constructive” talks with Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev in Florida.

Mr Witkoff said the territorial issue of Donbas remained key in making progress in the negotiations, with Kyiv refusing Moscow’s demand to relinquish the region.