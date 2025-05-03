47 injured in Russian drone attack in Kharkiv

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Russian drone barrage targeting Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has left 47 people injured, according to local authorities.

The attack, which came late on Friday, saw drones strike 12 locations across the city, impacting residential buildings and vehicles, as confirmed by Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the locations included civilian infrastructure.

In the wake of the assault, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the country’s international allies for increased and more decisive support.

Taking to X in the early hours of Saturday, Zelenskyy stressed the urgent need for strengthened air defences.

"While the world hesitates with decisions, nearly every night in Ukraine turns into a nightmare, costing lives," he wrote.

open image in gallery Emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv ( Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP )

He emphasised the necessity of "strong and real decisions" from partners, including the United States, Europe, and all nations striving for peace.

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Saturday that Russia had fired 183 exploding drones and decoys overnight.

Of those, 77 were intercepted by Ukrainian defenses, while a further 73 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

The Air Force also reported that Russia launched two ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry said its air defences shot down 170 Ukrainian drones overnight.

open image in gallery Firefighter work at the site of a Russian strike in Kharkiv ( Reuters )

The ministry said eight cruise missiles and three guided missiles were also intercepted.

In southern Russia, four people were injured in a drone strike on the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk overnight, according to Krasnodar Region Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev.

The latest wave of attacks comes after the US and Ukraine on Wednesday signed an agreement granting American access to Ukraine’s vast mineral resources, finalising a deal months in the making.

The deal could enable continued military aid to Kyiv amid concerns that President Donald Trump might scale back support in ongoing peace negotiations with Russia.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the news in a press release, which described the agreement as a recognition of the “significant financial and material support that the people of the United States have provided to the defence of Ukraine.”

“As the president has said, the United States is committed to helping facilitate the end of this cruel and senseless war,” said Mr Bessent.

“This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centred on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term.”