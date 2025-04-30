Trump says kids may only get ‘2 dolls instead of 30’ due to possible toy shortage over trade war with China: Live updates
President tries to deflect blame to predecessor as new GDP figures show U.S. economy contracted for first time in three years
President Donald Trump is trying to deflect blame as Wall Street fell on news that the U.S. economy shrank for the first time in three years, in Q1 2025. Trump claimed it was because of the Biden “Overhang” and had nothing to do with the panic over his tariffs.
During the 2024 campaign, the now-president would take credit for a booming stock market under his predecessor, Joe Biden, saying that it was because of expectations he would win the election. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 have had their worst performance in the first 100 days of an administration since 1973.
Answering a question from The Independent at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, the president even laid the groundwork to blame Biden for next quarter’s economic data. Trump also suggested that in his trade war with China, American children may get fewer toys that also cost more.
The president marked his 100th day in office on Tuesday with a raucous rally in Michigan, and a heated interview with ABC News journalist Terry Moran.
'This is not Joe Biden's economy, Donald. It is your economy'
Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries responded to President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post this morning claiming that the current economic turbulence was somehow still the result of Joe Biden’s policies.
Said Rep. Jeffries: “This is not Joe Biden's economy, Donald. It is your economy. It is the Trump economy. It is a failed economy, and the American people know it.”
Watch his remarks below:
Vance says Trump’s first 100 days were about bringing change ‘very quickly’
Vice President JD Vance says the administration’s first 100 days were about hustling to bring major change but that, going forward, the pace of change may slow down moving forward.
“The next 100 days are going to be a lot of things that don’t change as quickly,” Vance said in an interview with Fox News Digital.
He said, “The first 100 days, you can get a lot done with just the president’s signature on a piece of paper.”
The vice president also noted that, by contrast, “the next 100 days are going to be a lot of things where we need Congress, and, in some cases, some of our international partners, to step up to the plate.”
He singled out proposed tax cuts working their way through Congress and said the finished product could “juice the economy a little bit.”
Trump hits out at Fed Chair Powell... again
In his remarks to business leaders this afternoon, President Donald Trump once again criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for not lowering interest rates as he would like him to.
“Energy prices are down all over the country. Mortgage rates are actually down slightly, even though I have a guy in the Fed, not a huge fan off, but these are minor details, don't tell them I said that please — as the camera rock and roll back there,” said Trump.
“I mean, he should reduce interest rates. I think I understand interest a lot better than him because I've had to really use interest rates. But we should have interest rates go down and it would be positive, but it's not going to matter that much, because ultimately what we're creating has much more to do with other things, and it does just pure interest rates, but it would be nice for people wanting to buy homes and things.”
The president appeared to be on a quest to oust Powell, who can only be removed for “cause,” but has since stepped back to following advice from his economic team, reports said.
Katie Hawkinson explains what happened:
Here’s what stopped Trump in his quest to oust Fed chair Jerome Powell
Trump addresses business leaders at 'Investing in America' event
Speaking to business leaders at an “Investing in America” event at the White House, President Donald Trump thanked them for their attendance and briefly pondered what would happen if a bomb went off in the room.
He then reiterated his tax plan to drop tax rates for those who build their products in the U.S.
In a slightly bizarre moment, the president said he sees drones all over the place when he looks up while having dinner outside. It’s unclear where these dinners occur. Mar a Lago?
Trump 'dolls' quote presents Democrats with new attack line
President Donald Trump’s assertion that in a trade war with China over tariffs, “maybe the children will have two dolls instead of thirty. Maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more,” appears to have presented Democrats with a new attack line to use against him.
It is one of the few public statements from the administration admitting that tariffs on imported goods mean higher prices for American shoppers.
Here’s Senator Elizabeth Warren:
Trump’s stock market in his first 100 days wasn’t just among the worst ever — it might have cost you thousands
The stock market during President Donald Trump’s first 100 days back in office marked the second-largest decline in the last 80 years — and it may have cost average Americans thousands.
From Trump’s inauguration on January 20 through April 25, the S&P declined by 7.9 percent, data from CFRA Research, obtained by CNBC, shows. That slide has only been topped in recent history by Richard Nixon’s second term in 1973, when the S&P dropped 9.9 percent in the same period.
Kelly Rissman looks at the numbers.
Trump’s first 100-day stock market might have cost you thousands
'Incompetence, cognitive abilities, ignorance, or just plain flat out lying'
Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman of New York, formerly lead counsel in the first impeachment of President Donald Trump in 2020, appeared on Fox News this afternoon to talk about the first 100 days of the administration.
He told Will Cain: “I do not know if it is incompetence, cognitive abilities, ignorance, or just plain flat out lying, but Donald Trump does not know that a photo he is showing is photoshopped, he does not know the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 against him ... He doesn't understand what trade deficits are and is tanking our economy. You can call it whatever you want, but it's been a pretty disastrous first 100 days.”
Watch the clip below:
Trump defends trying to blame Biden for poor GDP data after repeatedly claiming credit for Democrat’s strong economic numbers
President Donald Trump lashed out at his predecessor, Joe Biden, as the American economy shrank by 0.3 percent during the first quarter of this year, marking the first drop in three years as Trump’s tariff policies disrupted businesses and their supply chains.
The tariffs imposed on other countries have created uncertainty among businesses and consumers. The economy, as a measure of GDP, shrank in part because of a rise in imports as companies stockpiled goods to avoid Trump’s tariffs.
Gustaf Kilander and Andrew Feinberg report from Washington, D.C.
Trump blames Biden as US economy shrinks for first time in three years
26,000 sign petition to stop Trump's commencement address at University of Alabama
Over 26,000 people have signed an online petition to stop Donald Trump from giving the University of Alabama’s commencement speech.
“Given the current political climate and the contentious legacy of the Trump administration, we believe that his presence would draw unnecessary controversy and negative attention to our university,” the petition states. “
“Commencement is a time to honor the hard work, dedication, and achievements of our graduating students—not to serve as a platform for political polarization.”
The petition also adds that there is “deep concern” over impact of the president’s involvement on the sense of safety of students of color, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and “other marginalized members of our campus community.”
“The values and rhetoric associated with President Trump do not reflect the inclusive and respectful environment we strive to uphold at the University of Alabama,” the statement says.
