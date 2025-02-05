Robotic vehicles to be rolled out to bolster Ukrainian front line

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kyiv is launching a new initiative to deploy robotic combat vehicles to the front lines, as the war with Russia intensifies the need for technological superiority.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry announced the creation of specialised robotic units on Wednesday, releasing an image of a weaponised unmanned ground vehicle (UGV).

Drones, particularly aerial ones, have become indispensable in the conflict since Russia's 2022 invasion. With both sides deploying vast numbers of drones monthly, the focus has shifted to replacing ground troops with UGVs, a move driven by dwindling Ukrainian manpower reserves, according to officials.

Defence Minister Rustem Umerov stated, "The Ministry of Defence is launching a project that will scale up the use of unmanned ground systems in the military."

It added that the project was based on trials conducted in co-operation with soldiers since the summer of 2024.

Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov told Reuters in December that Ukraine would need tens of thousands of un-crewed robotic ground vehicles this year.

Units on both sides of the war have already been using UGVs, usually controlled remotely by a pilot through a camera feed.

The defence minister said robot vehicles would be used for offence, defence, logistics, evacuating casualties and laying or clearing mines.

"Our goal is to create a military where innovative technologies help perform the most dangerous tasks, saving the lives of our defenders."

It comes as Ukraine launched a drone attack on a Russian oil depot.

Up to 55 people were fighting to extinguish the fire in Krasnodar, southern Russia, on Wednesday morning, the region’s governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

Kyiv has launched a series of drone attacks on Russian energy facilities over recent days, including at a major oil refinery in Volgograd.

open image in gallery Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky ( AFP via Getty Images )

Volodymyr Zelensky has also signalled he is ready to negotiate the end of the Ukraine war with Russian president Vladimir Putin if it was the only method to bring peace to Ukraine.

"If that is the only set-up in which we can bring peace to the citizens of Ukraine and not lose people, definitely, we will go for this set-up for the meeting,” he said.

"I will not be kind to him. I consider him an enemy. And to be honest, I believe he considers me an enemy as well," Zelensky said.