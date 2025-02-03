'Alarming rise' in Russian execution of captured Ukrainian soldiers, says UN

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There has been an "alarming rise" in reported executions of Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian armed forces during the war in recent months, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission said on Monday.

There have been reports of 79 executions in 24 separate incidents since the end of August 2024, the mission in Ukraine said. International humanitarian law prohibits the execution of prisoners of war and the wounded, and regards it as a war crime.

"Many Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered or were in physical custody of the Russian armed forces were shot dead on the spot. Witness accounts also described the killings of unarmed and injured Ukrainian soldiers," the mission said in a statement.

Reuters has requested comment from the Russian defence ministry and from Ukrainian officials, but has yet to receive any response.

The UN body obtained and analysed video and photo material published by Ukrainian and Russian sources showing executions or dead bodies and conducted detailed interviews with witnesses.

open image in gallery (File photo) The reported executions took place in area where Russian offensive operations were underway ( AP )

It said the reported executions took place in areas where Russian offensive operations were underway.

Danielle Bell, head of the mission, said some Russian officials "have explicitly called for inhumane treatment, and even execution" of captured Ukrainian soldiers.

The mission said it also documented the execution of a wounded and incapacitated Russian soldier by the Ukrainian armed forces in 2024, but gave no details.

The Ukrainian prosecutor's office earlier said it was investigating dozens of cases of executions of Ukrainian military personnel by Russian forces.

Latest from Ukraine Liveblog as of 12.40pm 3 February An explosion at a Moscow apartment complex killed Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russian Ukrainian separatist and associate of ousted Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych.

The explosion, described as an assassination attempt, also killed one of Sarkisyan's bodyguards and injured four others.

Ukraine launched drone attacks on energy facilities in southern Russia, causing fires and flight disruptions.

A Russian official claimed the targeted energy plant had shut down prior to the attack after receiving warnings.

Ukrainian air defenses reported downing 38 of over 70 Russian drones launched overnight.

Follow latest updates

It comes as a senior eastern Ukrainian separatist who had organised combat units to fight against his own country has reportedly been killed following an explosion in northwest Moscow.

At least five people were wounded or killed after what has been reported as a bomb detonated at the Alye Parusa residential complex in the capital.

Russian state media site Tass claimed Armen Sarkisyan, 46, a senior pro-Russian paramilitary from east Ukraine's Donetsk region, died in hospital after being seriously injured in the explosion. They claimed the explosion had been an “assassination” attempt. One of Mr Sarkisyan’s bodyguards was killed by the blast.

Mr Sarkisyan is a close associate of Ukraine’s pro-Kremlin former president Viktor Yanukovych, who was ousted after the Euromaidan revolution in 2014. Ukraine’s security services, the SBU, says Mr Sarkisyan has been on their international wanted list since then for organising murders in central Kyiv.

After the full-scale invasion in 2022, Mr Sarkisyan also reportedly organised the “Arbat” Separate Guards Special Purpose Battalion to fight against Ukraine.