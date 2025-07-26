Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A forestry worker among 10 killed while battling wildfires in Turkey had been married just days before.

Turkey’s minister of agriculture and forestry İbrahim Yumaklı paid tribute to “forest hero” Tolunay Kocaman, one of the 10 workers who lost their lives during a forest fire in the city of Eskişehir, in the north west of the country.

“We paid a condolence visit to the precious family of Eskişehir Seyitgazi, our forest hero Tolunay Kocaman who was martyred while fighting to protect our green Homeland,” said Mr Yumaklı. “May Allah have mercy on our martyr; I wish patience and condolences to his grieving family and loved ones. We will never forget the struggle and sacrifices of our martyrs.”

open image in gallery Ibrahim Yumakli paid tribute to the lost ‘forest hero’ ( Wikimedia )

Forestry worker Mr Kocaman, 28, was married on 14 July and returned to duty from his honeymoon three days before he died, according to Turkey’s state run news agency.

A friend of Mr Kocaman told the agency: “On the day he was martyred, I took provisions to the fire area in the afternoon. Full moon has arrived to get water supplement. Joyfully out of his vehicle now. Even he said, 'Open up the Full Moon has come.’”

Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across Turkey and Cyprus, with new blazes erupting along the Mediterranean coast on Friday, prompting the government to declare two western provinces disaster zones.

open image in gallery Ten workers died in the Eskişehir flames ( Dia Photo )

Firefighters fought 73 blazes on Friday, while forest fires which started in Sakarya, Bilecik and Eskişehir and reached Afyonkarahisar, have been brought under control.

Two separate fires, which started in the Safranbolu and Ovacık districts of Karabük, are still ongoing, the minister said, adding: “We are continuing our response here with two aircraft, 19 helicopters, and our ground vehicles.

“The vastness of the area, its very fractured, rugged terrain, and its fullness of canyons and steep cliffs, will likely present some challenges, but our colleagues have established positions on the ground and are responding.

“As we've mentioned here, occasionally unstable winds may make our work difficult, but God willing, we will overcome them."

open image in gallery Firefighters fought 73 blazes on Friday ( IHA )

Mr Yumakli said that Turkey was at war with these fires, describing them as an enemy that does not tire, rest or get hungry.

In the midst of the heat, the minister said Turkey broken an all-time temperature record on Friday. Information published by the country’s General Directorate of Meteorolgy suggested that temperatures would rise by another 10 degrees, starting Saturday.

Mr Yumamli said: “We are currently facing an enemy not unlike last year's fires or those before, but rather something even more powerful. I want to emphasise this.

“We are fighting such an enemy with two centuries of experience, the Forestry Department, under the coordination of our Governor's Office, all our institutions and organizations, especially AFAD, all our civil society organizations, and our citizens, whose hearts will not allow even a single branch of this homeland to be harmed.

“We will certainly extinguish these fires, just as we have done in the past. Let no one doubt this.”

He warned Turkey’s citizens: “Please don't light fires in open spaces. Whatever activity you're doing outdoors, if it's flammable, don't think of it as open space, away from trees and forests.

“Without even realizing it, we could be experiencing what we're experiencing today in Karabük. I wholeheartedly thank all my citizens for their common sense, their support, and their prayers. I wish all my brothers and sisters involved in the firefighting efforts success. May God protect their feet.”