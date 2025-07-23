Turkey wildfires leave 10 dead and 14 in hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 10 people have been killed and many other injured while battling wildfire in Turkey, the government in the country has said.

Those who lost their lives were firefighters and rescue workers battling the fires in northwestern Turkey.

The five forestry workers and five members of the AKUT rescue organization died while trying to put out the wildfire raging through a forested area of Eskisehir province, Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said.

At least 14 other rescuers and forestry workers were hospitalized.

The deaths bring the number of fatalities in wildfires that have flared amid strong winds, high temperatures and dry conditions so far in the country this year to 13.

The minister said the wind suddenly changed direction, causing the flames to shift rapidly and surround the forest workers.

President Erdogan paid tribute to the victims ( AP )

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Yumakli said firefighters were currently battling seven wildfires in Turkey, including the one in Eskisehir, adding that extreme heat and volatile wind conditions also were expected in Turkey on Thursday.

“Starting tomorrow, we are facing extraordinary temperatures and extreme wind shifts.

“Once again, I call on all 86 million citizens to be vigilant and exercise extra caution," he said.

In a message of condolence to the families, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the victims had fought “to protect our forests at cost of their lives.”

Two prosecutors were assigned to investigate the incident, the country's justice minister said.

Turkey has been battling wildfires since June 26.

An elderly man and two forestry workers were killed in a wildfire that raged near the town of Odemis, in Izmir province, earlier this month.