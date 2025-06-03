Turkey and Greece earthquake latest: One dead and 69 injured as 5.8-magnitude quake sparks panic
Tourists in Rhodes, Greece describe hotels shaking and scenes of panic as quake strikes just across the border near the Turkish resort town of Marmaris
A strong earthquake measuring magnitude 5.8 hit western Turkey and nearby Greek islands shortly after 2am on Tuesday morning, with the ensuing panic leaving one dead and at least 69 injured.
The epicentre of the earthquake was just outside the Turkish resort town of Marmaris, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), at a depth of 68km (42 miles).
There was no tsunami alert from the EMSC, but heavy shaking was felt in Rhodes just 29km to the south, as well as on other islands around the Aegean Sea.
Tourists on Rhodes described waking up to find their hotels shaking, while dozens of locals were taken to hospital for treatment in Mugla in Turkey after they suffered injuries trying to rush outside their homes.
A 14-year-old child died in the resort town of Fethiye following the earthquake, Turkish interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said. The teenager was brought to the hospital but could not be saved.
Acar Unlu, the mayor of Marmaris, told NTV that disaster management teams had been dispatched to assess the damage.
What do I do if I have a holiday booked in Turkey or Rhodes?
Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent says: “The answer is: continue as normal. I can't see any likelihood that the holiday companies will allow people to cancel their trips without triggering the usual cancellation penalties.
“It is possible that they may, subject to availability, allow you to move your holiday to somewhere else. But to put things into perspective quakes like this are far from unknown.”
He added: “They are disconcerting, but there is no need to take further action.”
Minor material damage in Rhodes, regional governor says
Giorgos Hadjimarkos, regional governor of the South Aegean – that includes popular islands like Rhodes and Santorini – said assessments have so far shown only minor material damage from the earthquake in Rhodes.
He reassured tourists that there is no risk of stronger aftershocks.
“We are on alert, and the only thing we have to deal with immediately is the fear of our visitors… We are trying to explain to them that it is a normal phenomenon and that they are not in any danger and that construction in Greece is among the best in Europe,” he said, according to local media outlets.
CCTV footage captures moment earthquake struck
CCTV clips are emerging of swimming pools rippling and buildings shaking, as well as cats leaping across the room in fear, in Marmaris in Turkey during the 5.8-magnitude earthquake that struck this morning.
Series of aftershocks strike after initial 5.8-magnitude earthquake
A series of aftershocks have continued to strike western Turkey and the Greek islands throughout today, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre website.
Dozens of small earthquakes have been recorded since the initial powerful 5.8-magnitude quake, ranging from 1.2 to 3.2 in magnitude.
At least one person, a 14-year-old girl in Turkey, died during the earthquake, and 69 others were injured in the aftermath.
Marmaris governor offers condolences after teen dies during earthquake
A 14-year-old girl named Afranur Gunlu died in Fethiye in Turkey after suffering what officials described as a panic attack triggered by the earthquake.
It’s not clear exactly how this led to her death and details are still emerging.
The governor of Marmaris, Idris Akbiyik, said: “In Fethiye, a 14-year-old girl named Afranur Gunlu was taken to the hospital due to a panic attack but, unfortunately, despite all interventions, she passed away.”
He added: “I wish God’s mercy upon our deceased Afranur child and offer my condolences to [her] family. I offer my best wishes to our citizens affected by the earthquake. May God protect our country and our nation from disasters.”
Turkish woman recounts moment earthquake shattered her home
An unidentified woman who lives in Armutalan in Turkey, about 13 miles from the epicentre, recounted the moment the earthquake severely damaged her home.
“I was asleep in bed with my daughter, the whole bed started shaking, the lights were flashing on and off, glass smashed,” she told The Daily Express.
She said that the plaster from the walls was torn and she saw “big cracks” as she was left “petrified”.
The woman said the earthquake “went on for a very long time and was very strong”.
Where was the earthquake?
According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was just outside the Turkish resort town of Marmaris at a depth of 69km (42 miles).
The 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit at 2.17am local time.
Heavy shaking was felt in Rhodes, just 29km to the south, as well as on other islands around the Aegean Sea.
The eastern Mediterranean is a seismically active part of Europe, and the region has been struck by multiple aftershocks, ranging from small tremors up to 2.9-magnitude quakes with epicentres near Mugla and Rhodes.
Is it safe to travel to Turkey or Rhodes after major earthquake injures dozens?
Holidaymakers in southwest Turkey and neighbouring islands in Greece were shaken awake this morning by a strong earthquake.
In the early hours of Tuesday, a 5.8-magnitude quake struck just south of the Turkish resort of Marmaris. Tremors were also felt across the water on the Greek island of Rhodes.
A 14-year-old girl is said to have died in the resort town of Fethiye “due to a panic attack”, reported Turkish interior minister Ali Yerlikaya on X/Twitter.
The minister added that 69 other citizens suffered injuries after they “jumped from heights due to panic”.
Flights to and from Dalaman Airport are operating as usual, and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is not advising against travel to the area. But is it safe to go, and what are your rights if you have a trip booked? Here’s everything we know.
Is it safe to travel to Turkey or Rhodes after major earthquake injures dozens?
Expert answers questions on travel rights in the wake of 5.8-magnitude earthquake
In the wake of the 5.8-magnitude earthquake affecting Rhodes and Marmaris, Alicia Hempsted of MoneySuperMarket says: “Natural disasters, such as earthquakes, can leave holidaymakers facing increased delays, travel disruption and cancellations. Travellers who are affected should check their travel insurance policy documents to see if they are eligible for compensation.”
“Travel insurance policies that include natural disaster cover will generally cover you for cancelled accommodation, travel and activities, as well as emergency medical care and evacuation should you need it.”
Can you claim compensation if a natural disaster disrupts your travel?
You’re not entitled to airline compensation for flight delays or cancellations caused by natural disasters, as these fall under “extraordinary circumstances” under UK and EU law, travel insurance expert Alicia Hempsted from MoneySuperMarket says.
However, airlines must still provide food, drink, and accommodation depending on the delay length.
She adds: “If extreme conditions are forecasted before you book or leave for your trip, and you choose to travel regardless, your insurance provider may not cover you for any related problems.”
Ms Hempsted adds: “Buying your travel insurance as soon as you book your trip can ensure you are protected against the unexpected. Check your policy terms before buying your insurance, as some travel insurance providers may not cover you as standard in the event of a natural disaster.
“Be aware that if your policy includes natural disaster cover, this will only be paid out if the FCDO warns against anything other than essential travel. If your plans are impacted by a disaster, contact your insurance and airline as soon as you can.”
