If Trump forces Zelensky out who could be the next Ukraine president?

Officials in Donald Trump’s administration have made public demands that Ukraine should change its president.

In private, lobbyists have worked to make the case for soft regime change in Kyiv in meetings with journalists and diplomats across Europe.

They may believe they’re working to ‘Make America Great Again’ but they are nonetheless following a Kremlin playbook to delegitimize Volodymyr Zelensky.

The effort may come to a head if President Zelensky returns to Washington to “make it right” with the US president following the breakdown of relations last week.

The collapse of the bilateral relationship immediately led to the American suspension of military aid to Ukraine and a “pause” in vital intelligence sharing – a massive boost to the Russian war effort at a time when the Kremlin’s forces have been stalling.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky clashed in the Oval Office ( AFP/Getty )

Part of getting Trump back into the pro-Ukrainian camp may, some diplomats have speculated, is a demand Zelensky should step down in return for a mineral exploitation deal between the two countries and a release of the weapons and intelligence Ukraine needs to defend itself.

Trump himself has called the Ukrainian leader a “dictator” and, like successive Kremlin spokesmen, has repeatedly questioned how Zelensky can claim legitimacy when his term in office has expired.

America will not get a choice about who takes over, but it appears Trump is nevertheless trying to influence the result.

The fact that there are now discussions about whether the US should use military aid to Ukraine as a lever to dislodge its president - the leader of a pro-Western European democracy - shows how far Putin is winning the information war.

But the question for Zelensky’s enemies is if not him, then who?

open image in gallery Ruslan Stefanchuk meets the US special envoy for Russia and Ukraine ( REUTERS )

Ruslan Stefanchuk - the constitutional replacement

Under Ukraine’s constitution if Zelensky stood down then the current speaker in the parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk would automatically become acting president.

As Ukraine is under martial law it cannot, legally hold elections – which is why Zelensky is serving beyond the term as president having won 73 per cent of the vote in 2019.

As Zelensky has pointed out – elections cannot be held in a time of war with around 20 per cent of the country under occupation and its infrastructure under daily attack from hundreds of Russian drones and missiles.

“Putin wants to weaken Ukraine from within. Putin also wants to remove Zelensky, maybe even using Trump, because right now Zelensky is a symbol of Ukrainian resistance for the whole world and he will never agree to conditions tantamount to surrender of Ukraine,” said Oleksandr Morezkho, chairman of the Ukrainian parliament’s foreign affairs committee and member of Zelensky’s Servant of the People Party.

On 25 February the parliament, known as the Rada, voted unanimously to continue to support Zelensky.

open image in gallery Valerii Zaluzhnyi said it was not only the ‘axis of evil’ that was attempting to revise the world order, but Washington as well (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

Valerii Zaluzhnyi - the Ambassador to the UK

Valerii Zaluzhnyi is a name being considered by Trump’s supporters as someone to back. He has popularity among the military as a former commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces.

He is also closely linked to Zelensky’s bitter opponent Petro Poroshenko, a former president who dealt with Trump and who has been put under sanctions and could face prosecution over allegations of corruption. Poroshenko has said that Ukraine is not ready for elections now.

Zaluzhnyi has many supporters in the US and is well known to Nato’s military. But he took the fall for the failed summer offensive by Ukraine in 2023 to recapture lands captured by Russia and was moved aside.

open image in gallery Former champion boxer Vitali Klitschko in Kyiv ( REUTERS )

Vitali Klitschko - Mayor of Kyiv

Former world heavyweight champion boxer Vitali Klitschko, now mayor of Kyiv, has been a loud critic of what he has called over-optimistic descriptions of the war from Zelensky.

He is a world-famous name whose sporting prowess and early actions in the defence of Kyiv won him many plaudits. But he is not ranked highly on the list being considered by Trump supporters.

He had accused the Ukrainian leader of abusing martial law to usurp the powers of the capital’s city council. But after American demands for elections in Ukraine he supported the man with whom he has had a long-running feud.

“Political competition [over elections] during a war can destroy the country from the inside,” Kyiv’s mayor said.

open image in gallery Ukrainian people’s deputy David Arakhamia ( Supplied )

David Arakhamia - the man with two names

David Arakhamia, the Ukrainian parliamentary group leader of Zelensky’s Servant of the People Party, has been making a run to become close to the Trump’s administration. He appeared in the Rotunda as a guest of honour for the inauguration with sources claiming at the time he was there to represent Zelensky.

But it now seems that his influence was waning in Zelensky’s party and he may have been laying the groundwork for Trump support as a future president.

He is certainly receiving help from a very well-connected pro-Trump lobbying agency in DC but now may be looking more for a kingmaker role.

open image in gallery Oleksandr Dubinsky is an MP and journalist ( Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images )

Oleksandr Dubinski - the blogger

Another name climbing the Trump team list is Oleksandr Dubinski, an MP, journalist and blogger.

He is a populist politician who has been accused of promoting pro-Russian messages and is awaiting trial for treason. He claims that he was beaten and injured in jail while awaiting trial.

Ironically, he was on the US sanctions list when Joe Biden was president but now could be in favour with the new White House.

He was expelled from Zelensky’s political party in 2021.

open image in gallery Oleksi Goncharenko is a familiar face in British media ( Oleksiy Goncharenko )

Oleksi Goncharenko - the businessman

Oleksi Goncharenko, who owns language schools as well as being an MP, became a well-known face in the British media and political sphere early on in the war with trips to the UK and Europe to help get support for the war effort.

He is only polling at around 2 per cent and is considered more of a long-term candidate but he certainly will run for president if and when an election happens.

He once ran a crowdfunding effort to buy an artillery piece for the Ukrainian army.

But he clashed with Zelensky when Ukrainian politicians were banned from travelling to conferences abroad.