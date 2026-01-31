Veterans protest at US embassy over Trump’s Greenland threats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of Danish veterans, many of whom served alongside American forces, staged a silent protest on Saturday outside the US Embassy in Copenhagen.

The demonstration was a direct response to the Trump administration's suggestions of acquiring Greenland and what they perceive as a dismissal of their combat contributions.

Earlier in January, President Donald Trump claimed that Nato soldiers avoided the front line in the Middle East, and he was not sure that the alliance would “be there if we ever needed them”.

He told Fox News: “They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan … and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

"Denmark has always stood side by side with the USA — and we have showed up in the world’s crisis zones when the USA has asked us to,” Danish Veterans & Veteran Support said.

“We feel let down and ridiculed by the Trump administration, which is deliberately disregarding Denmark’s combat side by side with the USA.”

open image in gallery Veterans march to the embassy

The group added: "Words cannot describe how much it hurts us that Denmark’s contributions and sacrifices in the fight for democracy, peace and freedom are being forgotten in the White House."

The veterans initially gathered at a monument honouring fallen Danish service members before marching to the nearby US Embassy.

There, they observed five minutes of silence, dedicating one minute to each branch of Denmark’s armed forces: the army, air force, navy, emergency management agency, and police.

Danish veterans are furious at how the White House rhetoric disregards the right to self-determination of Greenland, a territory of Nato ally Denmark.

open image in gallery The Danish veterans flood the streets

They also strongly object to Trump’s claim that Denmark is incapable of protecting the West’s security interests in the Arctic.

Forty-four Danish soldiers were killed in Afghanistan, the highest per capita death toll among coalition forces. Eight more died in Iraq.

Tensions were further inflamed on Tuesday when 44 Danish flags — one for every Danish soldier killed in Afghanistan — that had been placed in front of the embassy were removed by embassy staff.

The State Department later said that, as a general rule, guard staff remove items left behind following demonstrations and other “legitimate exercises of free speech". The flags were returned to those who left them, it said.