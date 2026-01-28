US, Greenland and Denmark begin diplomatic talks on Trump deal
The diplomatic talks come after months of tensions between Denmark and the United States, both founding NATO members
Talks between the United States, Greenland and Denmark have begun as the three parties seek to resolve a diplomatic crisis over President Donald Trump's threats against the Arctic territory.
The Danish foreign ministry confirmed the start of the diplomatic talks Wednesday after months of tensions between Denmark and the United States, both founding NATO members.
Denmark's foreign ministry told Reuters that senior officials from Denmark, Greenland and the United States had met to "discuss how we can address American concerns about security in the Arctic while respecting the Kingdom's red lines."
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier Wednesday that the United States now has in place a process regarding Greenland and that there will be technical level meetings with officials from Greenland and Denmark on the issue.
Trump's repeated calls for U.S. control over Greenland, citing national security concerns related to Russia and China, had threatened to fracture the transatlantic alliance before the dispute moved to a diplomatic track.
