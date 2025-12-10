The sinister conspiracy theory behind Trump’s blistering attacks on Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s official. Europe is decaying and run by a cabal of weak leaders, according to a blistering attack by Donald Trump.

The reason for this is simple: Europe’s disastrous policy on immigration means “the people coming in have a totally different ideology” which is fatally weakening the continent.

His outburst follows a new US international policy stance which argues that Europe faces “civilization erasure” and is already indulging in the “censorship of free speech and the suppression of opposition”.

These are not the latest social media post from a crank in the White House. This is the assessment of its finest minds who have just produced the 2025 National Security Strategy. This is the written version of how all in the White House must see the world and the means by which they intend to get the rest of us to view the planet.

“Over the long term, it is more than plausible that within a few decades at the latest, certain Nato members will become majority non-European,” it says.

This is rubbish. There is no mainstream population analysis that shows that any European nation will ever become a majority “non-European”.

The Trump administration is getting its demographic guidance on Europe from the so-called Great Replacement Theory – a term coined by French conspiracy theorist Renaud Camus, in which he argues that a “global elite” is colluding against the white population of Europe to replace them with non-European peoples.

It has a powerful following among far-right groups, QAnon fanatics and Maga supporters. And now it is the official long-term view of America itself. A view that underpins the US relationship with the West and the Anglosphere from now on.

open image in gallery Donald Trump gestures at the Institute of Peace in Washington DC ( Reuters )

So concerned is the US that it is going to lean in and force a change of direction on Europe by supporting groups which align closely with American policies and undermining those which do not.

“We will oppose elite-driven, anti-democratic restrictions on core liberties in Europe, the Anglosphere, and the rest of the democratic world, especially among our allies,” the document says.

The Trump administration is fighting Europe’s Digital Services Act, which requires internet companies, mostly US-based like Meta, Apple and Google, to moderate content, remove illegal or harmful content, and regulate disinformation.

The White House has made allegations of “censorship” against European countries for their efforts to regulate companies that generate huge profits but are anxious that new regulations would be costly to police for them.

Vice-president JD Vance is likely to have held the pen in creating the new doctrine from the White House. Its contents closely reflect his startling attacks on Nato and European democracy at his first trip in office to the continent in February. He also threw his weight behind far-right groups and parties then.

“America encourages its political allies in Europe to promote this revival of spirit, and the growing influence of patriotic European parties indeed gives cause for great optimism,” the new document says.

The other influence on the document is likely to have been Vladimir Putin.

His regime has become a beacon to many on the far right and Christian evangelicals who support Trump. His unashamed claims to represent traditional white Christian values are catnip to conspiracy fans of the Great Replacement Theory.

Trump has backed Russia at every stage since returning to office. He has set his face against Europe’s support for Kyiv and for arguments that show Ukraine can eject Russian forces if it gets the support it needs.

open image in gallery Trump shakes hands with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine in Anchorage, Alaska, in August ( Reuters )

Trump has cut all aid except for intelligence support to Ukraine while demanding enormous 50 per cent shares in future profits for the US and American companies in any future Ukrainian peace deal.

Key to Putin’s long-term strategy is to undermine Western diplomatic alliances and cohesion. Brexit was a major step in that direction – so was the re-election of Trump.

He, like Trump, seeks to amplify disinformation and doubt in Western civil society by claiming that governments, like Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration in Ukraine, are illegitimate and undemocratic. Zelensky was elected by a landslide in 2019.

The new US foreign policy blueprint for the future claims that when it comes to Ukraine, “A large European majority wants peace, yet that desire is not translated into policy, in large measure because of those governments’ subversion of democratic processes.”

Democracy has been eviscerated in America with attacks on every branch of the federal administration, the media, academia and the military. Loyalty to the Oval Office now trumps any oath to uphold the constitution as a condition of employment among officials across the US.

While that persists and Trump writes outright lies into copper-plated national policy, it is no longer possible to see America as an ally, or even a frenemy.