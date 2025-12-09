Trump says European leaders are ‘weak’ in extraordinary attack on US allies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has said that European leaders are “weak” in an extraordinary attack on some of Washington’s closest allies.

The US president told POLITICO in a wide-ranging interview that “decaying” European countries had failed to control migration or take action to end the war in Ukraine, calling into question America’s longstanding alliances.

He said that ideological differences now threatened to fracture Washington’s close ties with European nations. Asked whether foreign leaders seen as weak could still be allies, Trump said: “It depends.”

He launched into a new tirade against Sadiq Khan, calling the Mayor of London a “disaster” who “gets elected because so many people have come in”.

Trump was asked whether his message was one of tough love to European partners, or whether he sees them as weak and incompatible.

“I think they’re weak,” he shot back. “But I also think that they want to be so politically correct. I think they don’t know what to do.”

US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable event for farmers at the White House ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump also hit out at Paris during a rant on migration to Europe, and derided Sweden as a “pretty unsafe country”.

“If you take a look at Paris, it’s a much different place,” he said, adding: “If you take a look at London, you have a mayor named Khan. He’s a horrible mayor. He’s an incompetent mayor, but he’s a horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor.

“I think he’s done a terrible job. London’s a different place. I love London ... And I hate to see it happen.”

He said that he would not consider involving himself in European elections, but would endorse candidates - even if this risks sparking a backlash.

“I’d endorse,” Trump said. “I’ve endorsed people, but I’ve endorsed people that a lot of Europeans don’t like. I’ve endorsed [Hungary’s] Viktor Orbán.”

“I just want to see a strong Europe,” Trump insisted. But his comments lay bare a growing ideological rift with Washington.

Trump told reporters at the White House only on Monday that Europe “has to be very careful” as “we want to keep Europe, Europe”.

“Europe is going in some bad directions,” he said, adding: “We don’t want Europe to change so much.”

His comments followed criticism of Europe in the new US national security strategy released last week. It branded Europe as being over-regulated and said it was facing “civilisational erasure”, a narrative that aligned with far-right parties.

The document did not name Russia as a threat to the US.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the White House document appeared to be a “provocation”, while reiterating that the US remained Europe’s closest ally.

The interview come days after Trump’s son said that his father may “walk away” from the peace process in Ukraine in an interview that sparked alarm in Europe.

Donald Trump Jr told Sky News that the president may walk away from talks altogether because the issue was less important to Americans than his father’s “war” on drug cartels.

The president doubled down on claims that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had not yet read the latest peace proposal, and called for a him to hold an election.

“They talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore,” he told POLITICO.

More to follow...