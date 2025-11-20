At least 57 injured after two passenger trains collide in Czech Republic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 57 people have been injured after two trains collided in the Czech Republic on Thursday.

The incident between a passenger train and an express service took place this morning at 6.20am near the city of Ceske Budejovice, around 74 miles south of Prague, on the line between Zlív and Dívčí.

A spokeswoman for a regional hospital told CTK that four people had been admitted with serious injuries.

open image in gallery A passenger train and an express service collided in the Czech Republic on Thursday morning ( via Reuters )

All passengers were evacuated, but firefighters had to free the driver of one of the trains, the CTK news agency reported.

Images showed mainly damage to the front ends of the trains where they hit head-on.

The country’s transport minister, Martin Kupka, said that authorities are now investigating the cause of the crash, but preliminary information suggests that one of the trains passed a signal in the stop position.

open image in gallery Fifty-seven people have been injured in the accident ( AP )

He wrote on X: “I wish all the injured a speedy recovery. The Railway Inspectorate is already investigating the incident.

“According to preliminary information from the Railway Administration, the express train is likely to have passed a signal at STOP.”

The minister added that this accident shows “we must continue expanding modern safety systems capable of better preventing human error”.

open image in gallery The trains collided at 6.20am on Thursday ( AP )

Photos from the scene show two train carts smashed into each other, causing extensive damage.

The traffic between Ceske Budejovice and the city of Plzen was halted and was not expected to resume until the afternoon.

Jan Kučera, Inspector General of the Railway Inspection, said four inspectors are examining whether the incident resulted from human error, technical failure or systemic issues.

open image in gallery Rescuers at the scene after an express train collided with a passenger train ( AP )

"The point is to find out what caused this extraordinary event," Kučera told national broadcaster ČT24.

The incident is the latest in a string of recent train collisions. On Sunday evening, 13 people were hospitalised after a train collision in neighbouring Slovakia.

On 13 October, two fast trains collided in eastern Slovakia, injuring dozens of passengers,