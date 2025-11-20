Dozens injured after trains collide in the Czech Republic
Ap Correspondent
Thursday 20 November 2025 03:46 ESTComments
- An express train collided with another passenger train in the southern Czech Republic on Thursday morning.
- The incident took place near the city of Ceske Budejovice at approximately 6:20 a.m.
- Dozens of people were injured in the collision, with two sustaining serious injuries and about 40 suffering light injuries.
- Train traffic between Ceske Budejovice and Plzen was halted and is not expected to resume until the afternoon.
- Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.
