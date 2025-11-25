Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A two-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after drinking from a McDonald’s water bottle that is suspected to have contained disinfectant.

The incident took place on 20 November at the Kassel branch of the popular fast-food chain in Germany, according to Hessisch-Niedersächsische Allgemeine.

The toddler’s 34-year-old mother, Katherina Schlemm, said she had ordered a Happy Meal with a bottle of still water. When she gave it to her daughter in the car park, the child reacted badly.

Ms Schlemm claimed her child turned “bright red” and was left screaming after drinking from the bottle, which was tightly sealed.

Staff at the restaurant did not take her concerns seriously, the mother claimed, and she was forced to ring emergency services and call for an ambulance.

The bottle was allegedly filled with a “strongly alcoholic-smelling liquid”, which the mother believes was a cleaning product or disinfectant.

The toddler was treated at the scene of the incident and was later taken to hospital to rule out any further complications.

open image in gallery The water bottle was served with a Happy Meal at the restaurant (File picture) ( Getty Images )

Authorities said that the child was very lucky to have avoided serious injury. Local police said that the bottle may have been used by cleaning staff, and are investigating on suspicion of negligent bodily harm.

The bottle has been sent away for testing at a laboratory to determine what it contained.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told the newspaper they were “moved by the events” but were not in a position to comment further.

The Independent has contacted McDonald’s for comment.

Cleaning products contain several harmful chemicals and are extremely harmful to human health when consumed.

Last month, a woman in the US state of Oklahoma died following an incident in which she was served a cocktail containing industrial cleaner.

Holly Hill was served the Margarita which contained toxic chemicals at the Hacienda Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Elgin in 2023. She had been in recovery for two years leading up to her death.

Health authorities said the chemicals in the drink caused a large hole in her oesophagus to form, due to severe chemical burns. The Elgin Police Department is currently investigating her death.