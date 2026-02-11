Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Winter Olympian stunned sports fans after revealing he had cheated on his girlfriend, in a tearful confession on live television after winning bronze.

Moments after securing a medal in the biathlon on Tuesday, Norway’s Sturla Holm Laegreid admitted the infidelity in a bid to win back the true “gold medal in [his] life”.

The couple had been dating for six months, with Laegreid cheating on the unnamed woman after just three but only telling her a week ago.

His former partner has now spoken out after his very public confession, and given the medal-winner short shrift.

open image in gallery Sturla Holm Laegreid broke down tears as he admitted he cheated on his girlfriend ( Reuters )

Writing in Norwegian newspaper VG on condition of anonymity, she said: “Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world, it's hard to forgive.

“I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact, and he is aware of my opinions on this.”

Speaking to Norwegian state broadcaster NRK in his native language after winning bronze, Laegreid said: “There's someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today.

“Six months ago, I met the ​love of my life – the most beautiful and kindest ​person in the world.

“Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her. I told her about it a week ago. It's ‌been the worst week of my life.”

open image in gallery Laegreid has since apologised for sharing details of his personal life ( AP )

Laegreid also told NRK that he hoped the “nuclear bomb” interview would help earn his girlfriend’s forgiveness.

“She’s probably still processing last week's message, but I hope there’s light at the end of the tunnel for both of us,” he said. “And that she can still love me.”

He initially told Norwegian outlet VG that he was not ready to “give up” on his relationship despite his infidelity, and hoped his “social suicide” would be a testament to how much he loves her.

However, Laegreid faced widespread backlash for his post-race interview for diverting attention from teammate Johan-Olav Botn, who had clinched the gold medal in the same event with a flawless shooting performance.

Norwegian biathlon legend Johannes Thingnes Boe told NRK that Laegreid's confession was “both the time and place are completely wrong.”

open image in gallery Johan-Olav Botn won Olympic gold on his maiden appearance at the Games, but his win was overshadowed ( Getty )

And following the release of his former girlfriend’s letter, Laegreid apologised for being “selfish” in his remarks.

The biathlete told reporters he is “not really here mentally”, following the death of his teammate, Sivert ‍Guttorm Bakken, last December.

“I deeply regret that I brought up this personal story on what was a joyous day for Norwegian biathlon,” he said.

“I am not quite myself these days, and not thinking clearly. My apologies go to Johan-Olav, who deserved all the attention after winning gold.

“They also go to my ex-girlfriend, who unwillingly ended up in the media spotlight. I hope she is doing well. I cannot undo this, but I will now put it behind me and focus on the Olympics. I will not answer any further questions about this.”