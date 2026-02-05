Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least one person has been killed and thousands forced to evacuate as Storm Leonardo ripped through Spain and Portugal this week.

Torrential rains left rivers and reservoirs at “extreme” risk of overflowing across the Iberian Peninsula, with schools shut and trains cancelled.

A man in his 60s was found dead in his vehicle after being swept away by a powerful current near a dam in the municipality of Serpa in Portugal.

“A vehicle was found with one occupant, so there is one death,” a spokesperson for the national civil protection authority said.

Grazalema, in Andalusia, faced the amount of rainfall that Madrid sees in an entire year in a 24-hour period, with over 40cm of rain, according to an AEMET spokesperson.

open image in gallery People watch the 'Pozo de los Humos' waterfall (Well of Smoke) from a scenic viewpoint on the Uces River ( AFP via Getty Images )

Regional and national authorities have deployed significant resources to contain the damage, a week after Storm Kristin left six dead and thousands without power.

At least 3,500 people were evacuated in the southern region of Andalusia this week as widespread flooding continued. Over 1,200 emergency personnel and 400 military service members deployed to assist in the most at-risk areas.

Authorities also called in emergency aircraft and helicopters to monitor the regions considered most critical.

Spain’s AEMET weather agency has put the area under the highest alert warning of “extraordinary” levels of rain, floods and landslides.

The effects have been compounded by oversaturated ground as Maria Paz Fernandez, mayor of Ronda, told public broadcaster RTVE that the issue was being worsened because “the ground can no longer absorb” the rain. She spoke of “numerous landslides” in surrounding rural areas.

Portugal raised its alert level to the maximum until at least Friday, as authorities warned that several rivers were at high risk of flooding.

open image in gallery A car is smashed due to storm Kristin, in Leiria, Portugal, February 2, 2026 due to Storm Kristin. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes ( Reuters )

In Alcacer do Sal, 55 miles (90km) south of Lisbon, the Sado river overflowed its banks causing flooding in parts of the town on Wednesday.

Portugal’s National Civil Protection service said water levels were likely to rise over the coming days. Armed forces have deployed approximately 1,600 personnel, which include marine teams using 35 inflatable boats to rescue people from flooding.

“It's been raining like this for hours. The river has already overflowed, and people are very worried inside their homes. We are experiencing many power cuts,” Jose Luis Castillo, a resident of Jimera de Libar, told Reuters.

Nearly 134,000 households were still without electricity this week after the devastating impacts of Kristin. Around 95,000 of them in the Leiria region in the centre of the country, power distribution company E-Redes said.