Dogs evacuated by lifeboat amid devastating floods at popular tourist site

  • Spain's Civil Guard rescued several dogs and cats from floodwaters in Jerez de la Frontera on Thursday, 29 January.
  • The pets became stranded after the River Guadelete overflowed, submerging homes in the popular Spanish tourist destination.
  • Footage released by the Civil Guard shows the animals being placed into a lifeboat and transported through the flooded areas.
  • The agency confirmed the pets are now safe with their family, who were evacuated from their homes by an Air Service helicopter.
  • The severe flooding was a result of Storm Kristin, which brought heavy rain to the Iberian Peninsula.
