Europe weather chaos - live: Italy braces for Storm Boris flooding as Portugal wildfires blaze and deaths rise
Thousands of firefighters in Portugal are battling wildfires as catastrophic central Europe floods are killing residents
Extreme weather is sweeping across Europe with catastrophic flooding caused by Storm Boris that may reach Italy while five thousand firefighters are struggling to contain wildfires in Portugal.
Hot, dry conditions behind the fire outbreaks in Portugal came while downpours were concurrently causing flooding in central Europe.
Heavy rain is expected over much of Italy over the next few days, with the region of Emilia-Romagna and Lazio under yellow weather alerts.
Six people have died, including four firefighters, in northern Portugal and an unknown number of people have been forced to flee their homes.
The death toll from the severe floods in central Europe, which began over the weekend, rose to at least 21 on Tuesday, with seven confirmed fatalities in Romania. Poland, Austria, and the Czech Republic were also among the hardest hit.
Some 100 fires in Portugal have been reported by national authorities causing more than 50 people to be injured.
Poland’s prime minister, Donald Tusk, declared a state of natural disaster across the affected region of southern Poland.
1,700 police officers and 600 soldiers deployed in Austria
According to an interim flood report from the Ministry of the Interior in Austria, up to 1,700 police officers are deployed in Lower Austria.
There are also several canyoning experts, four drone crews and four police helicopters as well as “air police who have been on duty 24 hours a day for days.” On Tuesday, 600 soldiers from the federal army were deployed in Lower Austria. Another 330 were on standby, the Ministry of Defense announced.
A Czech town faces hard recovery after massive flooding
Torrential rains have gone, flooding waters have been receding and the sun was shining again in the Czech town of Bohumin. But Zuzana Kublova was not in a mood to enjoy it. The house where Kublova’s family lives was inundated as was almost this entire town in the worst flooding in years that spread at a broad swath of Central Europe. After three days in safety upstairs, without power, running water or a cellphone signal, she stepped down to face a scene of destruction. “The entire ground floor is flooded, so all of us seven people and two dogs have to live together on the first floor without electricity and water,” Kublova told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “And don’t even ask how we go to the toilet,” she said. “It has happened again, something that had happened to us two or three times in the past.” The town was submerged by a flood wave brought by the Oder River that was fueled by record rains in northeast Czech Republic in recent days. Bohumin was submerged because it’s among the places that still don’t have an adequate protection against repeated flooding in this part of the country.
Polish minister says climate change to blame for floods
A Polish minister has said the extreme floods are not normal and blamed climate change for the devastation.
Urszula Sara Zielińska, deputy climate minister, told the BBC that more than 3,000 people have been evacuated across the country already.
She said after a devastating flood in 1997 it was said that natural disasters of that scale would “happen once every thousand years” but now we are seeing it happen just 26 years later.
Urszula said flooding of this severity is not normal and that “there is a clear cause to that and it’s called climate change.”
Polish train services disrupted
Across Poland, several train routes have been suspended due to the flooding. Some services are still running with shortened routes and passengers have been advised to check their route before setting off.
British Foreign Office warnings
The British Foreign Office currently has the following warnings in place:
- Austria (east): Road closures and disruptions to public transport may occur in affected areas. Check road traffic information and public transport updates from Austrian Railways and Vienna public transport before you travel.
- Czech Republic: Heavy rain and flooding is causing severe disruption, especially in southern and eastern parts of the country.
- Poland: Heavy rain and flooding is causing severe disruption in the Lower Silesia (Dolnośląskie), Silesian (Śląskie) and Opolskie Voivodeships [counties] in southwest Poland. Check local conditions before you travel and follow the instructions of the Polish authorities if you are in these areas.
- Romania: Heavy rain and flooding is causing disruption in eastern Romania. Check local conditions before you travel and follow the instructions of the Romanian authorities if you are in these areas.
What are my rights as a traveller?
The Independent has asked the main airlines flying to and from the region – British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air – whether they will allow passengers to fly home earlier without penalty.
Ryanair said: “Passengers have the option of making changes to their bookings online up to 2.5 hours prior to the scheduled departure time of the original or new flight.
“If a passenger is away or needs to return urgently, they can do so by contacting our customer service team who will try help any passengers looking to return as soon as possible.”
EasyJet said normal policies will be imposed – with a change fee and any difference in fare imposed. Such costs may be recoverable from a travel insurer, depending on the circumstances.
I have a flight booked to the area and want to switch destination or postpone my trip. Can I?
The airlines have been asked that question and again, in the absence of responses you must assume that you would lose some or all of your cash. The exception is if you are booked on a package holiday and the trip cannot go ahead as planned because of flooding. In that case, the organiser of the trip should provide a full refund.
I have a rental property booked – will I be able to claim a refund?
That depends on the terms that you agreed with the property owner, and whether they will allow any latitude because of the floods.
81-year-old woman dies in Austria
Details are beginning to emerge about some of the 19 people who have been killed by the floods.
An 81-year-old woman from Würmla in Austria is the fifth person to die in the current flooding in Lower Austria.
According to chief inspector Johann Baumschlager she died in her flooded house and her body was discovered by emergency services on Tuesday morning.
Field hospital to be built in Nysa, Poland
A field hospital is to be set up in the Polish city of Nysa where some of the worst flooding has happened.
Gazeta Wyborcza reports that Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, deputy prime minister, said at a conference in Wrocław: “We have made a decision to launch a field hospital and set it up in Nysa.”
He said it will be fully operational later today.
Overnight, volunteers helped rescue workers heave sandbags to build up the broken embankment around the city of more than 40,000 people in southwestern Poland.
Croatia braces for ‘extremely rare’ rise in river levels
Croatia is preparing for potentially dangerously high river levels because of heavy rainfall across the region.
The Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service warns the Danube could experience an “extremely rare” water increase and plans are in place to put up flood barriers if necessary.
The BBC reports that experts expect the Danube, Europe’s second-longest river, to hit a record high although they don’t think it will burst its banks.
