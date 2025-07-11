Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When an exiled South African journalist reluctantly explained the Nazi Holocaust to his seven-year-old son the boy knew that no adult in Germany could have legitimately claimed “we did not know”.

That boy grew up to cover two back-to-back “official” genocides in the 1990s in Bosnia and Rwanda. In the former Yugoslavia he saw Muslims were hunted for sport in Sarajevo and whole streets curtained to hide civilian shoppers from Serb snipers.

In Rwanda, a million people were murdered in three months. A Nazi rate of annihilation - but all the killing was by hand and the victims clogged rivers into human soup.

And now we’re all witness to a third round of attempted annihilations in Ukraine and in Gaza. None of these could be described as “hidden”.

The outside world intervened, far too late, in the former Yugoslavia to stop the ethnic cleansing after Srebrenica.

open image in gallery Family members mourn next to the grave of their relative, a victim of the Srebrenica genocide ( AP )

It did nothing in Rwanda, a year before. And shied away from even using the term “genocide”, even though the United Nations had been warned that the total eradication of the Tutsis was being planned before it was unleashed on 7 April 1994.

Russia is facing sanctions and Vladimir Putin has been indicted for alleged war crimes by the International Criminal Court. Ukraine is getting backing from the west for its defence. Putin’s paying a price for his aggression.

Israel, though, is still being armed by the US and there’s no whiff of economic sanctions.

The pattern is that the west takes the mass killing of Christian white people more seriously than the state-sponsored eradication of the dark skinned and Muslims.

The Allies knew of Hitler’s “final solution” by 1942 but did nothing to stop it.

We have to ask of history, and of ourselves now, whether the looking away when the innocent are being led to their deaths isn’t just a little bit easier if they’re “different”? Jews, Muslims, black Africans, and now Palestinians...

The 1951 UN General Assembly’s Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide requires states to punish and prevent genocides.

open image in gallery Cemetery workers prepare graves for a mass burial of seven newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica Genocide in Potocari, Bosnia ( AP )

The international community has had a patchy record on punishing, and an appalling record on preventing, genocide or acts of genocide.

As we mark the 30-year anniversary of the Srebrenica Massacre of 8,000 or more Muslim men and boys murdered in the genocide of Bosnians by ethnic Serbs in 1995, it’s clear that “never again” has been a slogan as empty as it is old.

The truth is that human beings find it very easy to kill each other - especially if that effort is state sanctioned. And it’s even easier to kill - and aid the killers by looking away - if the victims are “different”.

The key to undoing the instinct that human beings have to massacre their rivals in industrial quantities lies in ending impunity. We have to stop ourselves getting away with it. We have to see all people as actually, truly, human.

To do that we have to end impunity. To end impunity we have to confront what we see before us.

Serb murderers were tried and convicted for their crimes by the International Criminal Court for Yugoslavia. The process allowed for a reckoning.

Serbia apologised for the Bosnia atrocities in 2010, and called for the arrest of the main author Ratko Mladic.

open image in gallery Ratko Mladic, centre, in 1993 ( AFP/Getty )

Germany has a compound noun for what it did to acknowledge, repair, and reconcile with its own past - Vergangenheitsbewältigung. That process was started with the war crimes tribunals in Nuremberg.

Rwanda’s Tutsi survivors of the 1994 genocide, brought a Truth and Reconciliation process through gacaca courts – mass tribunals where confessions were traded for reduced sentences among the ethnic Hutu genocidaires. There was also some prosecutions in the International Criminal Court for Rwanda.

But many of the worst offenders from 1994 fled into exile where they faced no justice process for their crimes. Rather they plotted to return and finish the job while spreading the ideology of murder wider into what was then Zaire.

The ideology of murder-thy neighbour-before-he-murders-you has extended for 30 years across the region and has, among others, included “operation clean the slate” when 40 per cent of ethnic pygmies were killed in Central Africa in 2002-3. Pygmies, more accurately, BaTwa, are different - they’re small.

Seeing only differences allows for attempts to wipe people out, erase their cultures, or drive them from their homelands to continue around the world.

open image in gallery Vladimir Putin has insisted there’s no such thing as Ukraine ( Sputnik )

The Soviets banned Ukraine’s language, snuffed out its poets and artists and rewrote its history. Some 3-5 million people were killed in Moscow’s deliberate famine of 1932-3, the Holodomor. Now Russia is back. Vladimir Putin again insists there’s no such thing as Ukraine.

Putin enjoys impunity at home. Abroad he has been indicted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

But he’s unlikely to ever get arrested. Donald Trump, after all, sees him as a friend and has issued sanctions against the very body, the ICC that hopes to prosecute the Russian president.

Meanwhile Benjamin Netanyahu has just been in the White House for his third visit this year. Like Putin he’s under ICC indictment for alleged war crimes.

His government includes extremists who proselytise with demands that Gaza’s population be encouraged to leave the enclave “voluntarily”. The population of 2.2 million people will have little choice but to leave when the shooting stops because there is nowhere left to live in Gaza. It has been pancaked by Israel’s bombs.

More than half the 57,000 people that the local authorities say have been killed by Israel are women and children. The UN freely uses the term “genocide” when referring to Israel’s conduct against its neighbours.

open image in gallery Smoke and fire rise to the sky following an Israeli army bombardment in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, ( AP )

Baroness Helena Kennedy, KC, one of the UK’s leading human rights lawyers, has made it clear what she believes Israel is doing in Gaza.

“I have been moved to the position to where I now believe that we are witnessing a genocide taking place before our eyes...I was very reluctant to go there because the threshold has to be very high, there has to be specific intent for genocide, but what we are now seeing is genocidal behaviour,” she told the BBC.

Hamas, which rules what’s left of Gaza, has a policy that leans towards genocide. Its foundational document calls for the eradication of Israel as a political entity. Hamas is widely considered a terrorist organisation and led the murder of 1,200 people in Israel and the kidnapping of another 250 on 7 October 2023.

Hamas doesn’t act with impunity. It is being attacked by Israel. Its surviving leaders should, one day, be rounded up and prosecuted for their massacres of 7 October 2023.

Meanwhile the UN's Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese said recently: “The situation in the occupied Palestinian territory is apocalyptic. Israel is responsible for one of the cruelest genocides in modern history”.

Mass killings are rare in societies that respect the humanity of their rivals. In Rwanda Tutsis were called “cockroaches” by their own government. Antisemitic slurs have been used to galvanise millennia of pogroms against Jews.

open image in gallery A Palestinian girl finds his way amid the rubble of a building hit in an Israeli strike in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip ( AFP/Getty )

Meanwhile the Israeli Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has “othered” Palestinians with the same tone used by the Soviets towards Ukraine.

“There is no such thing as a Palestinian nation. There is no Palestinian history. There is no Palestinian language,” he has said.

Heidi Kingstone, author of “Genocide: Personal Stories Big Questions said: “Perpetrators can persuade everyone that victims are not human and should be destroyed.

“Once you begin to other people, dehumanise them and justify the actions, isolate them, catalogue them, round them up and finally exterminate them. Look at what's going on in Palestine and Israel now. It’s happening. And the same from the other side – not all Jews support what’s going, not all Israelis either,” she said.

On the day we remember the massacre of Muslims in Bosnia we cannot say “we did not know” what is happening in Gaza - those are not insects crawling through the rubble.