Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump warned Putin he will bomb Moscow if Ukraine is attacked as Kyiv faces relentless drone strikes
At least 12 injured in Kyiv as Ukrainian capital faces relentless Russian attacks overnight
Donald Trump threatened to “bomb the s*** out of Moscow” if Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine, according to a new book.
“With Putin I said, ‘If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the s*** out of Moscow. I’m telling you I have no choice,” Mr Trump said in the audio, referring to a conversation with the Russian president. “And then [Putin] goes, like, ‘I don’t believe you.’ But he believed me 10%,” Mr Trump said.
The remark was among several captured in a series of audio tapes from 2024 fundraisers in New York and Florida but it is not clear when the exchange took place. CNN aired the clips on Tuesday night.
This comes as Kyiv faced another relentless night of attacks from Russian drones and missiles, leaving at least 12 injured, officials said.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has resumed sending some weapons to Ukraine, a week after the Pentagon had directed that some deliveries be paused, US officials said.
The weapons heading into Ukraine include 155 mm munitions and precision-guided rockets known as GMLRS, two officials aware of the developments said.
How reliant is Kyiv on US military assistance?
Since just after the war began in February 2022, the US has provided billions of pounds worth of support to Ukraine. It is the largest single nation supporter in financial terms of Ukraine’s war effort.
The Independent looks at how much support the US has provided to Ukraine’s war effort, why the Pentagon decided to pause shipments and what could happen from here:
As Trump pledges more weapons for Ukraine - how reliant is Kyiv on US assistance?
Trump administration resumes sending some weapons to Ukraine after Pentagon pause
The Trump administration has resumed sending some weapons to Ukraine, a week after the Pentagon had directed that some deliveries be paused, US officials said.
The weapons heading into Ukraine include 155 mm munitions and precision-guided rockets known as GMLRS, two officials told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to provide details that had not been announced publicly. It's unclear exactly when the weapons started moving.
Defence secretary Pete Hegseth directed the pause on some shipments last week to allow the Pentagon to assess its weapons stockpiles, in a move that caught the White House by surprise.
A White House official speaking yesterday on the condition of anonymity said there was never a "pause" in shipments, but a review to ensure US military support aligns with its defence strategy.
The official said the Pentagon never announced a pause.
