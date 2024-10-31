✕ Close Spain: Floods sweep several cars away in Valencia province, Spain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The number of people killed in Spain’s deadliest flash flooding in three decades is expected to rise, as the search for dozens still missing continues and more rain is expected to come.

At least 95 people, including a 71-year-old British man, have died in southern and eastern Spain following the devastating flash flooding.

Torrential rain – amounting to a year’s worth in just eight hours in some areas – inundated cities such as Valencia and Malaga, many found themselves “trapped like rats” in their homes and cars, surrounded by rapidly rising floodwaters.

Authorities fear the death will rise as other regions of Spain were yet to report victims and search efforts continued in hard-to-reach places to find dozens of missing people. Government minister Angel Victor Torres told Spanish broadcaster TVE that “there are many missing people.”

As the search and rescue operation continues, more rain is expected to fall on some of the worst-affected areas.

Spain’s state meteorological service has a number of weather warnings, with up to 100mm of rain expected to fall within 12 hours north of Valencia.