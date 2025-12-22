Russian general killed after bomb planted under his car explodes in Moscow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Russian general was killed in a car bombing in Moscow, investigators have said.

Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov died on Monday morning after an explosive device detonated under a car.

Veteran officer Sarvarov, 56, was responsible for the military’s combat training and readiness in the war in Ukraine,

“Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of enquiry regarding the murder,” a spokesperson for Russia’s Investigative Committee said. “One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services.”

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Local media reported that a car blew up in a parking lot on Moscow's Yaseneva Street with the driver inside at approximately 7 a.m. The vehicle reportedly drove for several metres before the explosion.

open image in gallery An investigator works at the scene where Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov was killed ( via REUTERS )

Sarvarov, who was the head of the operational training directorate of the Russian armed forces’ general staff, died from his injuries after being taken to hospital, officials confirmed.

Russian media said Sarvarov had also been involved in the Chechen wars in the 1990s and 2000s, and had a role in Russian operations in Syria.

Russia has blamed Ukraine for a string of similar attacks since the 2022 invasion.

Ukraine’s security service claimed responsibility for an attack against a high-ranking Russian soldier last December.

Lt Gen Igor Kirillov, the chief of the military’s nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces, was killed by a bomb hidden on an electric scooter outside his apartment building a day after Kyiv levelled criminal charges against him.

open image in gallery The inside of a vehicle destroyed in an explosion in Moscow that killed the officer ( via REUTERS )

His assistant, Ilya Polikarpov, was also killed.

Gen Yaroslav Moskalik was killed in April when a car exploded next to his house in Moscow. The Kremlin blamed Ukraine, which did not comment.

More follows on this breaking news story....