Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kremlin dismisses new peace plan after Trump’s envoy calls talks constructive
Steve Witkoff has hailed latest talks in Florida as 'productive and constructive' without announcing any major breakthroughs
Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy official has rejected the latest amendments to a Donald Trump-backed peace plan – despite admitting that he hasn't actually read them.
Yuri Ushakov, who played a key role in drafting the original version of the plan that was widely dismissed as being too pro-Russia, also played down the prospect of a three-way summit between the US, Moscow and Kyiv
“I am sure that the proposals that the Europeans and Ukrainians have made or are trying to make definitely do not improve the document and do not improve the possibility of achieving long-term peace,” Yuri Ushakov said.
The senior Kremlin official said he had not seen the exact proposals and that his criticism was “not a forecast”.
His remarks came after Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said he held "productive and constructive" talks in Florida over the weekend with Ukrainian and European negotiators.
"Our shared priority is to stop the killing, ensure guaranteed security, and create conditions for Ukraine's recovery, stability, and long-term prosperity.
Peace must be not only a cessation of hostilities, but also a dignified foundation for a stable future," Trump's envoy said.
Orban says Ukraine's collapse would be a disaster for Hungary
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban has said Ukraine’s collapse would be a disaster for his country, as he made a rare statement in support of Kyiv.
Orban was speaking during his “Country tour” rally yesterday, at a time when he faces staunch opposition ahead of the country's upcoming elections.
“Make no mistake: Ukraine’s collapse would be a disaster for Hungary. So the collapse of Ukraine is not only in Hungary's interest, but we must do a great deal to prevent it from happening,” he said.
“Countryside people - and real estate speculators - understand perfectly that the value of your piece of land is influenced not only by the condition of that land, but also by the condition of the neighbouring piece of land, and also by who lives there,” Orban said, addressing the city of Szeged.
What are the main sticking points in negotiations?
The talks between Ukraine and the US have centred on Kyiv’s insistence that it needs security guarantees to end the war.
Ukraine also says it will not and legally cannot give up territory seized by Russia.
Moscow has shown no signs of backing down from its demands, however.
Russia opposes Europe putting boots on the ground to uphold peace in Ukraine when the war ends. That makes it tricky for Europe to offer tangible security guarantees.
Russia has gone into talks this week publicly refusing to budge on claims to the Donbas, Crimea and land in the south.
The two sides are stuck in gridlock with Trump pressuring Kyiv to give up land for a peace deal, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Ukraine’s leverage comes from Europe, which continues to offer funding and work on ‘security guarantees’.
Ukrainian forces battle Russian breakthrough in Sumy
The Ukrainian army said it was battling an attempted Russian breakthrough in the Sumy region after Moscow claimed to have forcibly removed 50 people from a border village.
“Fighting is currently ongoing in the village of Grabovske,” Ukraine’s joint taskforce said and said their troops were “making efforts to drive the occupiers back into Russian territory”.
Russian forces have crossed the border with Ukraine in the northeastern Sumy region and taken about 50 residents of a Ukrainian border village into Russia, Ukrainian media quoted the military as saying yesterday.
Most of the local residents captured from the village were elderly people, the media said.
Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne and the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet said Russian forces entered Ukrainian territory on Saturday night in the area of the village of Hrabovske.
Kremlin dismissed new peace plan proposals - without actually seeing them
Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy official has accused Europe and Ukraine of prolonging the conflict with their proposals.
“I am sure that the proposals that the Europeans and Ukrainians have made or are trying to make definitely do not improve the document and do not improve the possibility of achieving long-term peace,” Yuri Ushakov said.
The senior Kremlin official said he had not seen the exact proposals and that his criticism was “not a forecast”.
He also denied that trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the US were under discussion, after Zelensky said Washington had proposed the idea of three-way discussions.
“At present, no one has seriously discussed this initiative, and to my knowledge it is not being prepared," he said.
Ukrainian drone attack damages two vessels in Russia's Krasnodar
At least two vessels and two piers were damaged as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Krasnodar region, authorities in the southern Russia region said today.
All crew on the ships at the Volna terminal in the region have been safely evacuated, the Krasnodar region’s operational headquarters said on the Telegram messaging app. The damage led to a fire spreading across up to 1,500 square metres (1,794 square yards), the authorities added.
‘I was a British PoW tortured by Russia; this is how Ukraine and the West can win this war’
Aiden Aslin, a British volunteer who joined Ukraine’s marines, was captured and tortured by Putin’s forces in 2022 and is now back fighting the Kremlin. He tells his story to the ‘World of Trouble’ podcast with world affairs editor Sam Kiley in eastern Ukraine:
Sanctioned Russian freighter boarded in Swedish waters overnight
Swedish authorities boarded a sanctioned Russian freighter that anchored in Swedish waters with engine problems overnight, the country’s customs service said on Sunday.
Sweden carried out an inspection of the cargo aboard the Adler, which is subject to both EU and US sanctions. Authorities declined to say what they found on board the ship.
The owners are also on the EU’s sanctions list, a spokesperson for the customs authority said.
Russia launches 2,500 aerial attacks against Ukraine in a week, Zelensky says
Ukraine’s president Zelensky said that Russia had launched approximately 2,500 aerial attacks against Ukraine in the last week alone.
These included 1,300 attack drones, nearly 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 9 missiles of various types, he said.
Macron open to talks with Putin, casting doubt over progress in US-led talks
France is contemplating how to restart dialogue with Russia after Putin said he was open to talking to president Emmanuel Macron.
“It is welcome that the Kremlin has given its public approval to this approach. We will decide in the coming days on the best way to proceed,” the Elysée Palace said on Sunday.
The shift in diplomacy comes just two days after Macron suggested Europe would have to step up and talk directly to Putin if US talks fail.
The latest round of talks to end the war have been ongoing since November, but clear sticking points remain around territory and security guarantees.
