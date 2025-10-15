Russia could strike ‘deep into Europe’, Poland’s foreign minister warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moscow has the ability to strike “deep into Europe”, Poland’s foreign minister has warned, as he told European leaders it would be “irresponsible” not to build a drone wall on the eastern flank of the continent.

Speaking in London on Tuesday, Radosław Sikorski unveiled a Russian-flown Shahed-136 drone downed in Ukraine and urged leaders to pledge support to Ukraine for at least the next three years.

He said Ukraine was planning resources to fight for the next three years and that Western leaders “need to convince Putin that we are ready to stay the course for at least those three years”.

He added he hoped US President Donald Trump would make long-range Tomahawk missiles available to the country to bolster strikes against Russian infrastructure.

open image in gallery Trump said he is considering sending Tomahawks to Ukraine ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

It comes after Trump suggested he may be willing to provide Ukraine access to the US-made long-range missiles, with President Zelensky set to travel to Washington for further talks on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the US President said: "Yeah, I might tell him (Putin), if the war is not settled, we may very well do it.

"We may not, but we may do it... do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don’t think so."

Tomahawks could be incredibly valuable to Ukraine as they would allow its military to strike targets in Russia up to 1,000 miles (1,600km) away, adding significantly to Kyiv’s arsenal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said such a move would seriously damage relations between Washington and Moscow.

Mr Sikorski’s plea comes amid warnings from experts over a sharp fall in military aid being provided to Ukraine over the summer. In a report published on Tuesday, German thinktank the Kiel Institute said military assistance has fallen 43 per cent since the beginning of 2025, despite renewed Nato initiatives such as the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

open image in gallery Nato leaders are meeting on Wednesday morning ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Leaders are set to discuss the fourth generation of the package, which provides weapons to Kyiv, on Wednesday as Nato defence ministers meet in Brussels. Speaking ahead of the discussions, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said the US expects countries to invest more into the initiative for Ukraine.

NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Wednesday morning the military alliance and the European Union were working together in their efforts to set up a drone wall, as called for by Mr Sikorski.

Britain's Defence Secretary John Healy said his country's jets will keep flying over Poland until the end of this year in an extension to the British commitment on the eastern flank. "We are also ramping up our drone production for Ukraine," he told reporters before attending the Nato meeting.