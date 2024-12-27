Russia plays down speculation over cause of Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Russia and Kazakhstan have tried to calm speculation about the cause of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash, following claims that it was shot down by Russian air defence systems.

On Thursday, Moscow urged calm as its foreign minister said it would be wrong to draw conclusions before an investigation into the crash was complete.

The flight had been set to travel to Grozny, the capital of Russia’s southern republic of Chechnya, on Wednesday, but instead diverted and crash-landed a few kilometres short of Aktau airport in Kazakhstan.

Unverified video footage of the crash showed the aircraft descending and hitting the ground, where it burst into flames, killing 38 of the 67 people on board.

open image in gallery Rescuers transport wounded passengers from a medical plane after the crash ( Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service )

Russia’s aviation watchdog said a preliminary investigation indicated that the pilot had decided to change landing site after “a collision with birds”. But the Reuters news agency noted that the plane had diverted from an area of Russia that Moscow has recently defended against Ukrainian drone attacks.

On Wednesday, Andriy Kovalenko, the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council’s Centre for Countering Disinformation, said on X (formerly Twitter) that the plane had been “shot down by a Russian air defence system”. He claimed to have seen footage from inside the plane showing punctured life vests. Sources also made the same claim to Reuters.

Mr Kovalenko said: “However, admitting this is inconvenient for everyone, so efforts will be made to cover it up, even the holes in the remaining parts of the aircraft.”

An analyst at consultancy AeroDynamic Advisory also raised doubts over the possibility of a bird strike, adding: “You can lose control of the plane, but you don’t fly wildly off course as a consequence.”

Some commentators have also alleged that holes seen in images of the plane’s tail section after the crash might indicate that it came under fire.

Both Moscow and Kazakhstan have sought to dampen speculation over Moscow’s possible involvement. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway and that it would be wrong to speculate on “hypotheses” before that is complete.

Kazakhstan’s senate chair stated that the cause of the crash is unknown, adding: “None of these countries – neither Azerbaijan, Russia nor Kazakhstan – is interested in hiding information. All information will be made available to the public.”

open image in gallery Members of an investigation committee and local officials walk past the wreckage of the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 ( The Administration of Mangystau Region )

Azeri president Ilham Aliyev also said it was too soon to speculate on the cause of the crash, adding that he had been told that bad weather in Grozny had forced the flight to divert.

Mr Aliyev said: “The information provided to me is that the plane changed its course between Baku and Grozny due to worsening weather conditions and headed to Aktau airport, where it crashed upon landing.”

Commercial aviation-tracking websites monitored the flight as it flew north on its scheduled route along the west coast before it disappeared. It then reappeared on the east coast, where it circled near Aktau airport before crashing into an area close to the beach.

Kazakh officials said that those on board the plane included 42 Azerbaijani citizens, 16 Russian nationals, six Kazakhs and three Kyrgyzstan nationals. Five of the 67 were crew.