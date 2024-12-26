Ukraine-Russia war latest: Moscow claims assassination attempts foiled as Biden pledges more weapons
US president condemns ‘outrageous’ Christmas Day attack
Russia has claimed it has foiled a number of plots to assassinate high-ranking officers and their families in Moscow using bombs disguised as power banks or document folders.
The country’s Federal Security Service added that four Russian citizens allegedly involved in planning the attack had been detained.
It comes weeks after Ukraine’s intelligence service killed a top Russian officer outside his apartment building in Moscow by detonating a bomb attached to an electric scooter.
Meanwhile half a million people have been left without heating in Kharkiv after Putin’s forces launched an “inhumane” attack on Christmas Day.
Zelensky said more than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than 100 attack drones were used to strike Ukraine’s power sources.
US President Joe Biden denounced the “outrageous” attack and said he asked the US Defense Department to push forward with a new surge of military aid to Kyiv.
Washington has committed $175 billion in aid for Ukraine. It is not certain the flow will continue at that pace under Trump, who has said he wants to bring the war to a quick end.
Russia's security must be guaranteed by any Ukraine peace deal, Lavrov says
Russia’s foreign minister has said that “truce is a path to nowhere” as he said a peace deal must secure Russia’s future security.
Sergei Lavrov said that a weak truce would be used by the West to re-arm Ukraine as he called for a legally binding deal on lasting peace.
“We need final legal agreements that will fix all the conditions for ensuring the security of the Russian Federation and, of course, the legitimate security interests of our neighbors,” Lavrov said.
He added that Moscow wanted the legal documents drafted in such a way to ensure “the impossibility of violating these agreements.”
Ukraine strikes military industrial facility in Russia’s Rostov, military says
Ukraine said it has striked a Russian military in industrial facility in the past few days.
Kyiv’s military said on Thursday that its air force had had carried out a strike in Russia’s Rostov region on the facility in the town of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky.
It added that the facility was used to produce solid fuel for ballistic missiles used in Russian attacks on Ukraine
It did not give a date for the attack or say what damage was caused.
Russia says forces capture village in eastern Ukraine
The Russian Defence Ministry has said that Russian forces have captured a village of Hihant in eastern Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday.
Reuters could not independently confirm battlefield reports from either side.
8 injured in Russian drone attack, Kyiv says
A Russian drone attack on a market in a Ukrainian town injured eight on Thursday morning, local authorities said.
Seven of those injured in the town of Nikopol were hospitalized after the strike damaged multiple stalls at the market, the region’s governer said on Telegram.
The drone strike comes after Russia’s Christmas Day attack on the country’s energy system killed one person in the region.
The Ukrainian military said on Thursday that it shot down 20 drones out of 31 launched by Russia overnight.
Of the 31 drones, 11 “imitator drones” did not reach their targets due to active engagement from the Ukrainian military, it added
Russia claims Ukrainian assassination attempts foiled
Russia has claimed it has foiled a number of plots to assassinate high-ranking officers and their families in Moscow.
The country’s Federal Security Service claimed the plot involved using bombs disguised as power banks or document folders, and added that four Russian citizens allegedly involved in planning the attack had been detained.
It comes weeks after Ukraine’s intelligence service killed a top Russian officer outside his apartment building in Moscow by detonating a bomb attached to an electric scooter.
An SBU source confirmed to Reuters that the Ukrainian intelligence agency had been behind the hit.
Professor who fled Putin’s war warns Kremlin is playing ‘Russian roulette with lives’
Nearly 400 scholars have fled Russia, Belarus and Ukraine since the start of the war. One of them narrates his ordeal to Arpan Rai:
Russia says civilian targets hit by Ukraine
Moscow has claimed that civillian targets in Russia have been hit by missiles.
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Ukraine launched western-made missiles and drones in the attack on Thursday and vowed retaliation.
Four people were killed and five people were injured in the town of Lgov in Russia’s Kursk region after Ukrainian shelling, the region’s acting governor said on Wednesday.
Ukraine’s bold postage stamps become symbols of resistance
Ukraine’s postage stamps have become symbols of resistance and resilience during the war, using bold and sometimes provocative designs to boost morale and fund essential causes, the BBC reported.
Notable examples include a stamp featuring a soldier flipping off a Russian warship, which became iconic after the ship’s sinking, and others depicting a Ukrainian tractor towing a Russian tank or the mine-sniffing dog Patron.
Oscar Young from the UK-based stamp dealers and auctioneers Stanley Gibbons describes Ukraine’s war-focused approach to stamp design as highly unconventional.
“Generally stamps are artistic and polite, but to go out your way and be quite rude, placing profanity and being very gesturous on stamps - that is quite unique to these particular issues,” he told the BBC.
Ukraine thwart barrage of Russian drones overnight
Ukraine said it has shot down a barrage of drones launched by Russia overnight.
On Boxing Day morning, the military said it had shot down 20 out of 31 drones launched by Moscow. A further 11 ‘imitator-drones’ did not reach their targets due to active engagement from the Ukrainian military, it added.
