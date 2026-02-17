Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The humble cucumber, a staple in Russian salads and meals, has become the latest everyday item to see its price dramatically surge, sparking widespread consumer anger and prompting swift political intervention to quell popular discontent during a time of war.

Official statistics reveal that the cost of cucumbers has doubled since December, now averaging just over 300 roubles (£2.91) per kilogram.

Social media platforms have been flooded with images showing prices sometimes two or three times higher than this average.

This sharp increase has prompted a swift response from politicians, including those from the ruling United Russia party, who face parliamentary elections later this year.

Under pressure, the anti-monopoly regulator has written to producers and retailers, demanding explanations for the sudden price hikes.

Sergei Mironov, parliamentary leader of the Just Russia party, commented on the situation, stating: "This winter, a new 'delicacy' has appeared in our shops – cucumbers."

He also highlighted the Ministry of Agriculture's explanation, which attributed the sharp cucumber price hikes to seasonality.

open image in gallery Official statistics show cucumbers have doubled in price since December to reach an average of just over 300 roubles ($3.91) per kilogram and social media has been flooded with images of them sometimes being sold for more than twice or triple that ( REUTERS )

"They used the same explanation for last year's 'golden' potatoes, and now it's 'gilded' cucumbers," Mironov added, a former paratrooper turned politician who often highlights sensitive issues which are angering voters on the ground across the world's largest country.

"What are people supposed to do? Just accept that they can't afford the most basic foods?" he asked.

Producers have reassured consumers that prices for cucumbers are likely to ease next month when the weather gets warmer. Authorities have resolved similar price issues for other foods in the past, and there are no signs that people's grumbling about the price rises - amplified by social media - poses a threat to social stability.

But the sudden cucumber price hike coincides with an increase in overall prices of 2.1 per cent since the start of the year - in part as a result of an increase in value-added tax - and comes as people fret about rising costs at a time when Russia's economy is slowing after four years of war in Ukraine.

open image in gallery Producers have reassured consumers that prices for cucumbers are likely to ease next month when the weather gets warmer ( REUTERS )

With the central bank forecasting annual inflation of up to 5.5 per cent this year, people are also complaining about rising utility bills, petrol costs, supermarket prices and restaurant bills.

With cucumber prices now exceeding those of imported fruit like bananas, some supermarkets in Siberia are limiting the quantity that any one shopper can buy and one of Russia's best-selling newspapers has given its readers seeds to grow their own at home.

Mironov's party and the communist party, both of which have seats in the Duma, the lower house of parliament - have suggested that the government cap the mark-up retailers can charge on basic foodstuffs.

Yevgeny Popov, a lawmaker from the ruling party, tried to play down the problem on social media, saying cucumber prices would fall and Russia was completely self-sufficient in the product.

open image in gallery Under pressure from politicians - including those from the ruling United Russia party who face parliamentary elections later this year - the anti-monopoly regulator has written to producers and retailers asking them to explain price hikes ( AFP via Getty Images )

He was quickly rebuked by some of his followers.

"The prices for cucumbers and tomatoes are outrageous," wrote back one woman who gave her name as Svetlana.

"Once upon a time they said eggs were 'golden' (because they were so expensive.) Now it's cucumbers that are golden".